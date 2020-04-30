All apartments in Arlington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6009 Kenilworth Drive

6009 Kenilworth Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6009 Kenilworth Drive, Arlington, TX 76001

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Description Coming Soon!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6009 Kenilworth Drive have any available units?
6009 Kenilworth Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 6009 Kenilworth Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6009 Kenilworth Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6009 Kenilworth Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6009 Kenilworth Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6009 Kenilworth Drive offer parking?
No, 6009 Kenilworth Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6009 Kenilworth Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6009 Kenilworth Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6009 Kenilworth Drive have a pool?
No, 6009 Kenilworth Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6009 Kenilworth Drive have accessible units?
No, 6009 Kenilworth Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6009 Kenilworth Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6009 Kenilworth Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6009 Kenilworth Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6009 Kenilworth Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

