All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 6001 Fern Meadow Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
6001 Fern Meadow Road
Last updated March 3 2020 at 4:16 PM

6001 Fern Meadow Road

6001 Fern Meadow Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6001 Fern Meadow Road, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,487 sq ft, 1 story home in Arlington! Spacious living room with fireplace! Open kitchen concept. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6001 Fern Meadow Road have any available units?
6001 Fern Meadow Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 6001 Fern Meadow Road currently offering any rent specials?
6001 Fern Meadow Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6001 Fern Meadow Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 6001 Fern Meadow Road is pet friendly.
Does 6001 Fern Meadow Road offer parking?
No, 6001 Fern Meadow Road does not offer parking.
Does 6001 Fern Meadow Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6001 Fern Meadow Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6001 Fern Meadow Road have a pool?
No, 6001 Fern Meadow Road does not have a pool.
Does 6001 Fern Meadow Road have accessible units?
No, 6001 Fern Meadow Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6001 Fern Meadow Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6001 Fern Meadow Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6001 Fern Meadow Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6001 Fern Meadow Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alcove Oaks
500 Tish Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Windsprint
2305 Windsprint Way
Arlington, TX 76014
Bardin Oaks
4624 Windstone Dr
Arlington, TX 76018
Stadium 700
700 E Randol Mill Rd
Arlington, TX 76011
404 Border
404 E Border St
Arlington, TX 76010
Silverwood
1135 Silverwood Dr
Arlington, TX 76006
Cedar Point
2020 Cedar Point Dr
Arlington, TX 76010
Cinnamon Park Apartments
2612 Cinnamon Park Cir
Arlington, TX 76016

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center