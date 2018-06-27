All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 5432 Creekridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
5432 Creekridge Drive
Last updated January 24 2020 at 1:27 PM

5432 Creekridge Drive

5432 Creekridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5432 Creekridge Drive, Arlington, TX 76018

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This Great 3 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex has been updated with full interior paint, new flooring throughout, new brushed nickel lights, fans and doorknobs. 2 car covered parking with outdoor storage. Easy access to Interstate 20 and SH 360.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5432 Creekridge Drive have any available units?
5432 Creekridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5432 Creekridge Drive have?
Some of 5432 Creekridge Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5432 Creekridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5432 Creekridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5432 Creekridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5432 Creekridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 5432 Creekridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5432 Creekridge Drive offers parking.
Does 5432 Creekridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5432 Creekridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5432 Creekridge Drive have a pool?
No, 5432 Creekridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5432 Creekridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 5432 Creekridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5432 Creekridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5432 Creekridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oakley Apartments
501 Green Oaks Ct
Arlington, TX 76006
Ranch Three0Five
305 Ranch Dr
Arlington, TX 76018
The Hudson Apartment Homes
2508 Forest Point Dr
Arlington, TX 76006
Equinox
2420 E Abram St
Arlington, TX 76010
Bardin Oaks
4624 Windstone Dr
Arlington, TX 76018
Fielder Crossing
1727 Westview Ter
Arlington, TX 76013
The Mark at 2600
2624 Southern Hills Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Elmsgate at Cliffside Apartments
1635 Jefferson Cliffs Way
Arlington, TX 76006

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center