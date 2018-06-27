This Great 3 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex has been updated with full interior paint, new flooring throughout, new brushed nickel lights, fans and doorknobs. 2 car covered parking with outdoor storage. Easy access to Interstate 20 and SH 360.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5432 Creekridge Drive have any available units?
5432 Creekridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5432 Creekridge Drive have?
Some of 5432 Creekridge Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5432 Creekridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5432 Creekridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.