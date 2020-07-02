All apartments in Arlington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5111 River Ridge Road

5111 River Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

5111 River Ridge Road, Arlington, TX 76017
Wimbledon

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom home in Wimbledon! Formal dining off entry. Spacious living area has floor to ceiling fireplace & built-ins. Fresh paint, new carpet in master & new vinyl wood flooring. Wonderful island kitchen with lots of cabinet space, granite counters, stainless steel sink & breakfast bar. Bright breakfast room overlooks backyard. Huge master with built-ins & updated bath with granite vanity, separate tiled walk-in shower & big walk-in closets with patio access. Mud room with pantry. Big Utility. Covered patio with decking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5111 River Ridge Road have any available units?
5111 River Ridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5111 River Ridge Road have?
Some of 5111 River Ridge Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5111 River Ridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
5111 River Ridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5111 River Ridge Road pet-friendly?
No, 5111 River Ridge Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 5111 River Ridge Road offer parking?
Yes, 5111 River Ridge Road offers parking.
Does 5111 River Ridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5111 River Ridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5111 River Ridge Road have a pool?
No, 5111 River Ridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 5111 River Ridge Road have accessible units?
No, 5111 River Ridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5111 River Ridge Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5111 River Ridge Road has units with dishwashers.

