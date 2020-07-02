5111 River Ridge Road

Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom home in Wimbledon! Formal dining off entry. Spacious living area has floor to ceiling fireplace & built-ins. Fresh paint, new carpet in master & new vinyl wood flooring. Wonderful island kitchen with lots of cabinet space, granite counters, stainless steel sink & breakfast bar. Bright breakfast room overlooks backyard. Huge master with built-ins & updated bath with granite vanity, separate tiled walk-in shower & big walk-in closets with patio access. Mud room with pantry. Big Utility. Covered patio with decking.