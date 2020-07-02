All apartments in Arlington
2411 Bennington Drive
2411 Bennington Drive

2411 Bennington Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2411 Bennington Drive, Arlington, TX 76018
Manhassett Community

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2411 Bennington Drive have any available units?
2411 Bennington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 2411 Bennington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2411 Bennington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2411 Bennington Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2411 Bennington Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2411 Bennington Drive offer parking?
No, 2411 Bennington Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2411 Bennington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2411 Bennington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2411 Bennington Drive have a pool?
No, 2411 Bennington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2411 Bennington Drive have accessible units?
No, 2411 Bennington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2411 Bennington Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2411 Bennington Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2411 Bennington Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2411 Bennington Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

