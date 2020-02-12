All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 2204 Havenwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
2204 Havenwood Drive
Last updated July 27 2019 at 6:53 AM

2204 Havenwood Drive

2204 Havenwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2204 Havenwood Drive, Arlington, TX 76018
Fish Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
walk to elementary across the street from the home. 3 bedroom 2 full bath split bedrooms. Large backyard with large covered deck.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2204 Havenwood Drive have any available units?
2204 Havenwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2204 Havenwood Drive have?
Some of 2204 Havenwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2204 Havenwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2204 Havenwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2204 Havenwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2204 Havenwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2204 Havenwood Drive offer parking?
No, 2204 Havenwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2204 Havenwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2204 Havenwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2204 Havenwood Drive have a pool?
No, 2204 Havenwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2204 Havenwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 2204 Havenwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2204 Havenwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2204 Havenwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Diamond Villa Townhomes
509 North Elm Street
Arlington, TX 76011
Waterdance I & II
400 E Pioneer Parkway
Arlington, TX 76010
The Park at Ashford
3550 S Fielder Rd
Arlington, TX 76015
Ventura
2601 Furrs St
Arlington, TX 76006
AMP @ The Grid
765 Polk Dr
Arlington, TX 76011
Windsprint
2305 Windsprint Way
Arlington, TX 76014
404 Border
404 E Border St
Arlington, TX 76010
Providence in the Park
1601 W Arbrook Blvd
Arlington, TX 76015

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center