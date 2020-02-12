Rent Calculator
2204 Havenwood Drive
Last updated July 27 2019 at 6:53 AM
1 of 30
2204 Havenwood Drive
2204 Havenwood Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
2204 Havenwood Drive, Arlington, TX 76018
Fish Creek
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
walk to elementary across the street from the home. 3 bedroom 2 full bath split bedrooms. Large backyard with large covered deck.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2204 Havenwood Drive have any available units?
2204 Havenwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2204 Havenwood Drive have?
Some of 2204 Havenwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2204 Havenwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2204 Havenwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2204 Havenwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2204 Havenwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 2204 Havenwood Drive offer parking?
No, 2204 Havenwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2204 Havenwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2204 Havenwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2204 Havenwood Drive have a pool?
No, 2204 Havenwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2204 Havenwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 2204 Havenwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2204 Havenwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2204 Havenwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
