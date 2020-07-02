Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1505 Waxwing Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
1505 Waxwing Court
Last updated July 12 2019 at 10:57 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1505 Waxwing Court
1505 Waxwing Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
1505 Waxwing Court, Arlington, TX 76018
Amenities
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
House has been completely remodel, New laminate floor in the living room, all the bedrooms, new title in the kitchen and bathroom area.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1505 Waxwing Court have any available units?
1505 Waxwing Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1505 Waxwing Court have?
Some of 1505 Waxwing Court's amenities include garage, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1505 Waxwing Court currently offering any rent specials?
1505 Waxwing Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1505 Waxwing Court pet-friendly?
No, 1505 Waxwing Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 1505 Waxwing Court offer parking?
Yes, 1505 Waxwing Court offers parking.
Does 1505 Waxwing Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1505 Waxwing Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1505 Waxwing Court have a pool?
No, 1505 Waxwing Court does not have a pool.
Does 1505 Waxwing Court have accessible units?
No, 1505 Waxwing Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1505 Waxwing Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1505 Waxwing Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Heights
1901 NE Green Oaks Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
The Madrid
2711 Trinity Bend Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Windsprint
2305 Windsprint Way
Arlington, TX 76014
Bardin Oaks
4624 Windstone Dr
Arlington, TX 76018
Redgate
812 Brown Blvd
Arlington, TX 76011
Stadium 700
700 E Randol Mill Rd
Arlington, TX 76011
Elmsgate at Cliffside Apartments
1635 Jefferson Cliffs Way
Arlington, TX 76006
Providence in the Park
1601 W Arbrook Blvd
Arlington, TX 76015
Similar Pages
Arlington 1 Bedrooms
Arlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly Apartments
Arlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Town North
Parkway North
Apartments Near Colleges
The University of Texas at Arlington
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center