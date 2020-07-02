All apartments in Arlington
1505 Waxwing Court
1505 Waxwing Court

1505 Waxwing Court · No Longer Available
Location

1505 Waxwing Court, Arlington, TX 76018

Amenities

garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
House has been completely remodel, New laminate floor in the living room, all the bedrooms, new title in the kitchen and bathroom area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1505 Waxwing Court have any available units?
1505 Waxwing Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1505 Waxwing Court have?
Some of 1505 Waxwing Court's amenities include garage, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1505 Waxwing Court currently offering any rent specials?
1505 Waxwing Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1505 Waxwing Court pet-friendly?
No, 1505 Waxwing Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1505 Waxwing Court offer parking?
Yes, 1505 Waxwing Court offers parking.
Does 1505 Waxwing Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1505 Waxwing Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1505 Waxwing Court have a pool?
No, 1505 Waxwing Court does not have a pool.
Does 1505 Waxwing Court have accessible units?
No, 1505 Waxwing Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1505 Waxwing Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1505 Waxwing Court does not have units with dishwashers.

