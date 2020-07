Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities garage

This a great home with lots of perks. Features include SS appliances, granite counter in the kitchen, new floors through out bottom floor. Master bedroom has large walk in closet. Smart garage and usb electrical outlets, brand new window treatments, access to a storage shed in the huge back yard. Ready to move in March 1.