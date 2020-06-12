/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
175 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Addison, TX
Last updated June 12 at 06:17am
38 Units Available
Allegro Addison Circle
15750 Spectrum Dr, Addison, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,532
1260 sqft
This community's residents enjoy a 24-hour gym, garage parking, clubhouse and a hot tub. Apartments have hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. It's also only minutes from the shopping, dining and entertainment along Dallas North Tollway.
Last updated June 12 at 06:09am
45 Units Available
AMLI Addison
15250 Quorum Drive, Addison, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1185 sqft
Be one of the first to call AMLI Addison home. Located conveniently off the Dallas North Tollway, our luxury apartments are steps away from Addison Circle and the countless restaurants Addison has to offer.
Last updated June 12 at 06:41am
39 Units Available
Camden Addison
17200 Westgrove Dr, Addison, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1130 sqft
Dry cleaning service, DVD rental stations and a 24-hour gym are only some of the great amenities in this community. Units feature balconies or patios, along with beautiful fireplaces. Located near the Dallas North Tollway.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
30 Units Available
Addison Keller Springs
4800 Keller Springs Rd, Addison, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
1184 sqft
Huge circular pool with water features and sun shelf. Resident lounge with foosball and billiards. Soaring ceilings reach nine-plus feet. Programmable thermostats with separate zones. Just a half mile to the Dallas North Tollway.
Last updated June 12 at 06:43am
64 Units Available
Jewel on Landmark
14650 Landmark Blvd, Addison, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1253 sqft
Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! Experience resort-style living with a boutique feel at Jewel on Landmark. Our contemporary apartment community is situated in North Dallas in Addison, Texas.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
100 Units Available
Post Addison Circle
5009 Addison Cir, Addison, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1177 sqft
Studios and 1-3 bedroom units available in centrally located complex. Minutes away from Uptown and Downtown Dallas. Recently renovated with more than 400 unique floor plans. Fully furnished.
Last updated June 11 at 01:02pm
69 Units Available
Savoye
3850 Vitruvian Way, Addison, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1156 sqft
Luxurious apartments with open kitchens, granite countertops, master bedrooms and modern touches. Two resort-style pools and HD movie room. Close to I-635, Dallas North Tollway and nearby restaurants.
Last updated June 11 at 01:02pm
183 Units Available
Vitruvian West
3801 Vitruvian Way, Addison, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
1100 sqft
Apartments have gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, spacious living spaces and kitchen island. Community has a business center, pool and fitness center. Steps away from neighborhood restaurants.
Last updated June 11 at 01:02pm
44 Units Available
Fiori on Vitruvian Park
3990 Vitruvian Way, Addison, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,776
1310 sqft
Great for commuters, just minutes from downtown Dallas. Luxury community offers 24-hour concierge, private garages and biking trails. Units include amenities like granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and California closets.
Last updated June 10 at 02:36pm
19 Units Available
Bent Tree Oaks
4820 Westgrove Dr, Addison, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1169 sqft
Within walking distance of Quorum Park, Bent Tree Oaks offers access to the area's wide array of restaurants and amenities. Features include upgraded kitchens, modern appliances and e-payment options.
Last updated June 10 at 02:35pm
22 Units Available
Bent Tree Brooks
4824 Westgrove Dr, Addison, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1160 sqft
Cozy homes with fireplaces and walk-in closets. E-payments for resident convenience. Enjoy a pool and tennis court on-site. Near Bent Tree Country Club. Easy access to Addison Airport.
Last updated June 10 at 02:35pm
16 Units Available
Bent Tree Fountains
4822 Westgrove Dr, Addison, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1209 sqft
Comfortable homes right beside Quorum Park. Swim and play tennis on site. Cats and dogs allowed. E-payments for resident convenience. Close to Bent Tree Country Club. Right near Addison Airport.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
150 Units Available
Elan Addison Grove
4150 Belt Line Road, Addison, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1261 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! At Elan Addison Grove, anything is possible.
Last updated June 10 at 02:27pm
25 Units Available
Bent Tree Trails
16300 Ledgemont Ln, Addison, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1245 sqft
Quorum Park, George Bush Turnpike and the Mary Kay Museum are all within minutes of this community. Luxury amenities include hot tub, tennis court and swimming pool. Units feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Results within 1 mile of Addison
Last updated June 12 at 06:31am
Prestonwood
35 Units Available
St. Moritz Apartments
5665 Arapaho Rd, Dallas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,486
1236 sqft
This property lets residents stay fit at the gym, wind down on the putting green, or simply relax at the hot tub or pool. There's plenty of shopping, including a Walmart Supercenter, along Arapaho Road.
Last updated June 12 at 06:30am
Prestonwood
8 Units Available
Bent Oaks
16000 Bent Tree Forest Cir, Dallas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,333
1051 sqft
Near the Dallas North Tollway, the Clubs of Prestonwood-The Creek golf course and Mary Kay Museum. Units feature fireplaces and vaulted ceilings. Gated community features a dog park and basketball court.
Last updated June 12 at 06:20am
5 Units Available
Grand Seasons
6069 Beltline Rd, Dallas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
996 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Grand Seasons in Dallas. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 06:17am
11 Units Available
Advenir on Addison
17671 Addison Rd, Dallas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1107 sqft
Spacious apartments with attached garages, private balconies, fireplaces and granite countertops. Lovely community featuring fitness center, two huge swimming pools with private pool cabanas and public outdoor kitchen.
Last updated June 12 at 06:15am
14 Units Available
Westbridge
2300 Marsh Ln, Carrollton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,326
1093 sqft
The Dallas North Tollway can take residents of this community anywhere they want to go. Amenities include yoga studio, swimming pool, fire pit and 24-hour gym. Units feature hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 06:39am
12 Units Available
Village on the Green
5301 Alpha Rd, Dallas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1229 sqft
At Village on the Green, you can kick back and relax knowing everything you need is close at hand.
Last updated June 12 at 06:04am
Prestonwood
39 Units Available
Broadstone 5151
5151 Bent Tree Forest Dr, Dallas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1259 sqft
Boutique apartments with high-end finishes. Located beside the Dallas North Tollway. 24-hour maintenance available. Enjoy a pool, media room and courtyard on site. Close to Prestonwood Country Club.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
50 Units Available
Midway Urban Village
4050 McEwen Rd, Farmers Branch, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1435 sqft
Stellar amenities and features await you including an expansive health club and resort-style pool with tanning ledges, a private deck with commercial grade grilling and lounge areas to inspire comfort and conversation.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Preston Hills
7 Units Available
The Ridge on Spring Valley
5704 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1019 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available. Units include updated kitchens with black appliances and faux wood floors. Laundry facilities and covered parking available. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
33 Units Available
The Chelsea on Southern
5383 Southern Blvd, Dallas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1209 sqft
Located only moments from Dallas North Tollway, this property makes all of Dallas accessible while providing community amenities such as a 24-hour gym, courtyard, pool and garage parking. Recently renovated apartments include in-unit laundry.
