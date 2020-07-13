/
apartments with pool
192 Apartments for rent in Addison, TX with pool
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 01:00pm
$
200 Units Available
Vitruvian West
3801 Vitruvian Way, Addison, TX
Studio
$1,037
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,184
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
1100 sqft
Apartments have gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, spacious living spaces and kitchen island. Community has a business center, pool and fitness center. Steps away from neighborhood restaurants.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 01:00pm
$
64 Units Available
Savoye
3850 Vitruvian Way, Addison, TX
Studio
$1,005
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,050
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1156 sqft
Luxurious apartments with open kitchens, granite countertops, master bedrooms and modern touches. Two resort-style pools and HD movie room. Close to I-635, Dallas North Tollway and nearby restaurants.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 01:00pm
$
37 Units Available
Fiori on Vitruvian Park
3990 Vitruvian Way, Addison, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,327
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1310 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great for commuters, just minutes from downtown Dallas. Luxury community offers 24-hour concierge, private garages and biking trails. Units include amenities like granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and California closets.
Verified
1 of 103
Last updated July 13 at 12:34pm
44 Units Available
Jewel on Landmark
14650 Landmark Blvd, Addison, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,185
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1253 sqft
Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! Experience resort-style living with a boutique feel at Jewel on Landmark. Our contemporary apartment community is situated in North Dallas in Addison, Texas.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 12:23pm
$
39 Units Available
AMLI Addison
15250 Quorum Drive, Addison, TX
Studio
$1,316
652 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,435
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1184 sqft
Be one of the first to call AMLI Addison home. Located conveniently off the Dallas North Tollway, our luxury apartments are steps away from Addison Circle and the countless restaurants Addison has to offer.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 12:24pm
37 Units Available
Allegro Addison Circle
15750 Spectrum Dr, Addison, TX
Studio
$1,050
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,019
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1260 sqft
This community's residents enjoy a 24-hour gym, garage parking, clubhouse and a hot tub. Apartments have hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. It's also only minutes from the shopping, dining and entertainment along Dallas North Tollway.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
122 Units Available
Post Addison Circle
5009 Addison Cir, Addison, TX
Studio
$885
768 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,085
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1151 sqft
Studios and 1-3 bedroom units available in centrally located complex. Minutes away from Uptown and Downtown Dallas. Recently renovated with more than 400 unique floor plans. Fully furnished.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
38 Units Available
Camden Addison
17200 Westgrove Dr, Addison, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,019
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1130 sqft
Dry cleaning service, DVD rental stations and a 24-hour gym are only some of the great amenities in this community. Units feature balconies or patios, along with beautiful fireplaces. Located near the Dallas North Tollway.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
40 Units Available
Addison Keller Springs
4800 Keller Springs Rd, Addison, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,122
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,388
1184 sqft
Huge circular pool with water features and sun shelf. Resident lounge with foosball and billiards. Soaring ceilings reach nine-plus feet. Programmable thermostats with separate zones. Just a half mile to the Dallas North Tollway.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 8 at 02:48pm
25 Units Available
Bent Tree Fountains
4822 Westgrove Dr, Addison, TX
1 Bedroom
$935
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1470 sqft
Comfortable homes right beside Quorum Park. Swim and play tennis on site. Cats and dogs allowed. E-payments for resident convenience. Close to Bent Tree Country Club. Right near Addison Airport.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 8 at 02:49pm
27 Units Available
Bent Tree Brooks
4824 Westgrove Dr, Addison, TX
1 Bedroom
$955
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,730
1488 sqft
Cozy homes with fireplaces and walk-in closets. E-payments for resident convenience. Enjoy a pool and tennis court on-site. Near Bent Tree Country Club. Easy access to Addison Airport.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 8 at 03:23pm
20 Units Available
Bent Tree Oaks
4820 Westgrove Dr, Addison, TX
Studio
$870
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$915
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1169 sqft
Within walking distance of Quorum Park, Bent Tree Oaks offers access to the area's wide array of restaurants and amenities. Features include upgraded kitchens, modern appliances and e-payment options.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 12:22pm
2 Units Available
Waterford Court
14700 Marsh Ln, Addison, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,590
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfect location right off Marsh Lane in Addison. Peaceful, tree-lined community with a pool and courtyard. Units have washer/dryer sets, huge walk-in closets and private patios/balconies.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 02:31pm
18 Units Available
Bent Tree Trails
16300 Ledgemont Ln, Addison, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1245 sqft
Quorum Park, George Bush Turnpike and the Mary Kay Museum are all within minutes of this community. Luxury amenities include hot tub, tennis court and swimming pool. Units feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
125 Units Available
Elan Addison Grove
4150 Belt Line Road, Addison, TX
Studio
$1,190
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,385
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1261 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! At Elan Addison Grove, anything is possible.
Results within 1 mile of Addison
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated July 13 at 02:24pm
14 Units Available
Ventana at Spring Valley
5555 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1170 sqft
Resort-style pool and cabana-shaded lounge. Fitness center with cardio and strength-training equipment. Kitchens with pantries for plenty of storage space. Five minutes to the Galleria Dallas.
Verified
1 of 61
Last updated July 13 at 02:24pm
19 Units Available
Hutton Creek
3525 Country Square Dr, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$835
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1208 sqft
Great on-site management and maintenance with community blog to stay abreast of local events. Playground and grill areas under shade of mature trees. Washer/dryer in all homes.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
46 Units Available
Midway Urban Village
4050 McEwen Rd, Farmers Branch, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,300
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,460
1435 sqft
Stellar amenities and features await you including an expansive health club and resort-style pool with tanning ledges, a private deck with commercial grade grilling and lounge areas to inspire comfort and conversation.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
23 Units Available
Century Park
5801 Preston Oaks Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$755
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1144 sqft
Just minutes from I-635 and the Galleria. This recently renovated community features walk-in closets, hardwood floors and a fireplace. Smoke-free community. On-site pool, dog park, gym and courtyard area.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
15 Units Available
Bristol Apartments
4055 Frankford Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$861
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,071
937 sqft
Charming homes with built-in bookcases and private patios/balconies. Enjoy the resident java bar, business center, and tennis court. Dogs and cats allowed. Minutes from the Bush Turnpike and Dallas North Tollway.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
28 Units Available
The Dorchester Apartments
5300 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
1223 sqft
Its proximity to Galleria Mall means this community's residents have an abundance of shopping and dining options to choose from. Amenities include hot tub, sauna, clubhouse and pool. Furnished apartments with fireplace and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
64 Units Available
Hyde Park At Montfort
14332 Montfort Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1384 sqft
Prime North Dallas location with resort-inspired pool and spa area and fully-equipped fitness center. Apartments have nine-foot ceilings with Crown Molding, attached garages and dual sink vanities.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:31pm
$
36 Units Available
Prestonwood
St. Moritz Apartments
5665 Arapaho Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,080
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1236 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,789
1540 sqft
This property lets residents stay fit at the gym, wind down on the putting green, or simply relax at the hot tub or pool. There's plenty of shopping, including a Walmart Supercenter, along Arapaho Road.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 12:17pm
6 Units Available
Grand Seasons
6069 Beltline Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,043
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
996 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Grand Seasons in Dallas. View photos, descriptions and more!
