Amenities

Savoye boasts remarkable amenities and luxury apartments for rent in Addison, TX. Your apartment features an open kitchen with granite countertops, spacious master suites, large closets, and thoughtful finishes. Select apartment homes offer hardwood flooring, panoramic views, and are designed to be LEED-certified. Take advantage of our on-site amenities including two resort-style pools, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Located northwest of I-635 and the Dallas North Tollway, Savoye residents enjoy close proximity to Addison restaurants, shopping, and entertainment. Take advantage of immediate access to 12-acre Vitruvian Park. With the best of Addison and Dallas at your doorstep, visit Savoye today for a tour. We are currently offering self-guided tours and virtual appointments. Schedule a self-guided tour to explore the community independently or contact us to tour virtually with one of our leasing associates via FaceTime, Google Hangouts Facebook, and others.