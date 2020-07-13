All apartments in Addison
Find more places like Fiori on Vitruvian Park.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Addison, TX
/
Fiori on Vitruvian Park
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:16 AM

Fiori on Vitruvian Park

3990 Vitruvian Way · (972) 891-3143
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
1 MONTH FREE when you lease a vacant ready home- must move in by July 21st. Looking for future, no problem. Take $1,000 OFF your first month when you move in after 7/21/20.
Browse Similar Places
Addison
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3990 Vitruvian Way, Addison, TX 75001

Price and availability

VERIFIED 17 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 403 · Avail. Sep 25

$1,327

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

Unit 524 · Avail. now

$1,352

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 620 sqft

Unit 435 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,367

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 620 sqft

See 16+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 302 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,845

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1135 sqft

Unit 321 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,885

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1165 sqft

Unit 602 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,960

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1135 sqft

See 15+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Fiori on Vitruvian Park.

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
stainless steel
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
internet cafe
elevator
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
dogs allowed
cats allowed
pet friendly
Fiori on Vitruvian Park offers sophisticated amenities and luxury apartments in Addison, TX. From the artwork of Dale Chihuly to the finest amenities, such as a penthouse lounge, resident wine storage, and waterfall courtyard with fire pit, Fiori is the pinnacle of art and high-end living near Dallas. Take advantage of our on-site state-of-the-art fitness center, infinity edge pool, and internet café. Fiori apartment homes are finished in granite, stainless steel, and hardwood, and feature design elements such as frameless showers, free-standing tubs, and California Closets. Fiori on Vitruvian Park is surrounded by acres of creek-adjacent park and is just a short commute to Downtown Dallas, DFW, prime work centers, and top entertainment destinations in the Metroplex. Visit Fiori on Vitruvian Park today and experience premier resident services and luxury apartment living in Addison.

Nitty Gritty

Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: 0.00
rent: 25.00
limit: 2
fee: 500.00
restrictions: Acceptable animals include domestic cats and dogs. Dogs that are purebreds or mixes of the following breeds are prohibited: Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Chow-Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Pit Bull (American Staffordshire Terrier, American Pit Bull Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier), Rottweiler, Saint Bernard, Shar Pei, and Siberian Husky. All other animals including exotic pets are prohibited. All animals must be authorized by management. Please see leasing center for details.
Parking Details: Other, assigned: $200/month. Garages starting at $200 for single car garage and $350 for double car garage. Garage lot, assigned: $20/month. Personal Garage (same as detached garage below) is $200.00. Reserved spaces or first come, first served.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Fiori on Vitruvian Park have any available units?
Fiori on Vitruvian Park has 37 units available starting at $1,327 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Fiori on Vitruvian Park have?
Some of Fiori on Vitruvian Park's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Fiori on Vitruvian Park currently offering any rent specials?
Fiori on Vitruvian Park is offering the following rent specials: 1 MONTH FREE when you lease a vacant ready home- must move in by July 21st. Looking for future, no problem. Take $1,000 OFF your first month when you move in after 7/21/20.
Is Fiori on Vitruvian Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Fiori on Vitruvian Park is pet friendly.
Does Fiori on Vitruvian Park offer parking?
Yes, Fiori on Vitruvian Park offers parking.
Does Fiori on Vitruvian Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, Fiori on Vitruvian Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Fiori on Vitruvian Park have a pool?
Yes, Fiori on Vitruvian Park has a pool.
Does Fiori on Vitruvian Park have accessible units?
No, Fiori on Vitruvian Park does not have accessible units.
Does Fiori on Vitruvian Park have units with dishwashers?
No, Fiori on Vitruvian Park does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Fiori on Vitruvian Park have units with air conditioning?
No, Fiori on Vitruvian Park does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Fiori on Vitruvian Park?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bent Tree Brooks
4824 Westgrove Dr
Addison, TX 75001
Bent Tree Trails
16300 Ledgemont Ln
Addison, TX 75001
Bent Tree Oaks
4820 Westgrove Dr
Addison, TX 75001
AMLI Addison
15250 Quorum Drive
Addison, TX 75001
Allegro Addison Circle
15750 Spectrum Dr
Addison, TX 75001
Jewel on Landmark
14650 Landmark Blvd
Addison, TX 75254
Addison Keller Springs
4800 Keller Springs Rd
Addison, TX 75001
Waterford Court
14700 Marsh Ln
Addison, TX 75001

Similar Pages

Addison 1 BedroomsAddison 2 Bedrooms
Addison Apartments with PoolAddison Pet Friendly Places
Addison Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TX
Greenville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity