Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters stainless steel oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse concierge courtyard internet cafe elevator fire pit gym parking pool garage internet access dogs allowed cats allowed pet friendly

Fiori on Vitruvian Park offers sophisticated amenities and luxury apartments in Addison, TX. From the artwork of Dale Chihuly to the finest amenities, such as a penthouse lounge, resident wine storage, and waterfall courtyard with fire pit, Fiori is the pinnacle of art and high-end living near Dallas. Take advantage of our on-site state-of-the-art fitness center, infinity edge pool, and internet café. Fiori apartment homes are finished in granite, stainless steel, and hardwood, and feature design elements such as frameless showers, free-standing tubs, and California Closets. Fiori on Vitruvian Park is surrounded by acres of creek-adjacent park and is just a short commute to Downtown Dallas, DFW, prime work centers, and top entertainment destinations in the Metroplex. Visit Fiori on Vitruvian Park today and experience premier resident services and luxury apartment living in Addison.