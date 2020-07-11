/
apartments with washer dryer
110 Apartments for rent in Addison, TX with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 06:47pm
44 Units Available
Jewel on Landmark
14650 Landmark Blvd, Addison, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,185
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1253 sqft
Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! Experience resort-style living with a boutique feel at Jewel on Landmark. Our contemporary apartment community is situated in North Dallas in Addison, Texas.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
38 Units Available
Addison Keller Springs
4800 Keller Springs Rd, Addison, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,141
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,388
1184 sqft
Huge circular pool with water features and sun shelf. Resident lounge with foosball and billiards. Soaring ceilings reach nine-plus feet. Programmable thermostats with separate zones. Just a half mile to the Dallas North Tollway.
Last updated July 11 at 12:17am
37 Units Available
Allegro Addison Circle
15750 Spectrum Dr, Addison, TX
Studio
$1,050
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,019
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1260 sqft
This community's residents enjoy a 24-hour gym, garage parking, clubhouse and a hot tub. Apartments have hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. It's also only minutes from the shopping, dining and entertainment along Dallas North Tollway.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
123 Units Available
Post Addison Circle
5009 Addison Cir, Addison, TX
Studio
$890
768 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1151 sqft
Studios and 1-3 bedroom units available in centrally located complex. Minutes away from Uptown and Downtown Dallas. Recently renovated with more than 400 unique floor plans. Fully furnished.
Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
35 Units Available
Camden Addison
17200 Westgrove Dr, Addison, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,059
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1130 sqft
Dry cleaning service, DVD rental stations and a 24-hour gym are only some of the great amenities in this community. Units feature balconies or patios, along with beautiful fireplaces. Located near the Dallas North Tollway.
Last updated July 11 at 12:12am
40 Units Available
AMLI Addison
15250 Quorum Drive, Addison, TX
Studio
$1,316
652 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,455
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1184 sqft
Be one of the first to call AMLI Addison home. Located conveniently off the Dallas North Tollway, our luxury apartments are steps away from Addison Circle and the countless restaurants Addison has to offer.
Last updated July 10 at 01:00pm
199 Units Available
Vitruvian West
3801 Vitruvian Way, Addison, TX
Studio
$1,037
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,184
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
1100 sqft
Apartments have gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, spacious living spaces and kitchen island. Community has a business center, pool and fitness center. Steps away from neighborhood restaurants.
Last updated July 10 at 02:31pm
18 Units Available
Bent Tree Trails
16300 Ledgemont Ln, Addison, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1245 sqft
Quorum Park, George Bush Turnpike and the Mary Kay Museum are all within minutes of this community. Luxury amenities include hot tub, tennis court and swimming pool. Units feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
127 Units Available
Elan Addison Grove
4150 Belt Line Road, Addison, TX
Studio
$1,190
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,385
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1261 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! At Elan Addison Grove, anything is possible.
Results within 1 mile of Addison
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
12 Units Available
Courts of Bent Tree
17250 Knoll Trail Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,731
1048 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,129
1424 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Courts of Bent Tree in Dallas. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
48 Units Available
Midway Urban Village
4050 McEwen Rd, Farmers Branch, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,300
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,460
1435 sqft
Stellar amenities and features await you including an expansive health club and resort-style pool with tanning ledges, a private deck with commercial grade grilling and lounge areas to inspire comfort and conversation.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
21 Units Available
Neo Midtown Apartments
14181 Noel Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1144 sqft
Located in Midtown Dallas, these contemporary apartments overlook a well-maintained courtyard. Stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets in units. Fire pit, business center and pool located on the site.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
37 Units Available
Prestonwood
Berkshire Auburn
5515 Arapaho Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,062
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,526
1187 sqft
Located close to Walmart Supercenter and The Clubs of Prestonwood. Units feature great views, one or two bedrooms, and fully-equipped kitchens. Community offers outdoor games, a garden courtyard, and a pool.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
15 Units Available
The Hamptons
18175 Midway Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$774
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,004
800 sqft
Modern fitness center with cardio and resistance equipment. Stackable washer and dryer in every home. One mile to President George Bush Turnpike and Dallas North Tollway.
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
28 Units Available
Prestonwood
Broadstone 5151
5151 Bent Tree Forest Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,065
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1264 sqft
Boutique apartments with high-end finishes. Located beside the Dallas North Tollway. 24-hour maintenance available. Enjoy a pool, media room and courtyard on site. Close to Prestonwood Country Club.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
30 Units Available
Prestonwood
Adair Off Addison
15905 Bent Tree Forest Cir, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$880
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1194 sqft
Yards from Keller Springs Road and Knoll Trail Drive. Stylish apartments include modern kitchen appliances, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community includes a pool, dog park and gym.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
17 Units Available
The Chelsea on Southern
5383 Southern Blvd, Dallas, TX
Studio
$770
426 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,050
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1209 sqft
Located only moments from Dallas North Tollway, this property makes all of Dallas accessible while providing community amenities such as a 24-hour gym, courtyard, pool and garage parking. Recently renovated apartments include in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
15 Units Available
Prestonwood
Fairways at Prestonwood
5769 Belt Line Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,090
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fairways at Prestonwood have one-, two- and three-bed luxury apartments with views of the golf course. High ceilings, large closets and modern kitchen appliances. Pool, barbecue area, garage, fitness center and controlled access.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
7 Units Available
Oakhaven
3330 Country Square Dr, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$934
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
964 sqft
Find your home beneath the sprawling oak trees and lush landscaping of Oakhaven Apartments. Thoughtfully designed one and two bedroom homes with spacious decks and patios and a sparkling comunity pool offer the ideal retreat.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
28 Units Available
The Dorchester Apartments
5300 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
1223 sqft
Its proximity to Galleria Mall means this community's residents have an abundance of shopping and dining options to choose from. Amenities include hot tub, sauna, clubhouse and pool. Furnished apartments with fireplace and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 11 at 12:01am
6 Units Available
Grand Seasons
6069 Beltline Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,043
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,176
996 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Grand Seasons in Dallas. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
65 Units Available
Hyde Park At Montfort
14332 Montfort Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1384 sqft
Prime North Dallas location with resort-inspired pool and spa area and fully-equipped fitness center. Apartments have nine-foot ceilings with Crown Molding, attached garages and dual sink vanities.
Last updated July 11 at 12:11am
12 Units Available
Advenir on Addison
17671 Addison Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,220
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1107 sqft
Spacious apartments with attached garages, private balconies, fireplaces and granite countertops. Lovely community featuring fitness center, two huge swimming pools with private pool cabanas and public outdoor kitchen.
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
20 Units Available
Branch Creek Apartments
2250 Marsh Ln, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1047 sqft
Branch Creek Apartments offers large 1 and 2 bedroom apartments and townhomes for rent in Carrollton, TX. This is an impressive community undergoing full renovations.
