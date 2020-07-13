All apartments in Addison
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 AM

Addison Keller Springs

4800 Keller Springs Rd · (214) 238-9169
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Apply Today And Get One Month Of Free Rent On Any Home! *limited time offer, must apply by 7/31/2020. restrictions may apply
Location

4800 Keller Springs Rd, Addison, TX 75001

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1182 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,080

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 764 sqft

Unit 1146 · Avail. Aug 16

$1,122

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 764 sqft

Unit 1476 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,127

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 764 sqft

See 23+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1352 · Avail. Aug 27

$1,388

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1095 sqft

Unit 1231 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,388

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1095 sqft

Unit 1217 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1098 sqft

See 10+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Addison Keller Springs.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
internet cafe
dog park
elevator
24hr gym
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
community garden
fire pit
roommate matching
24hr maintenance
guest suite
hot tub
lobby
online portal
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour. If you elect to use the online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.***Imagine a home that allows you to experience elevated living with luxurious style and first class amenities. Urban design allows interior access to two courtyards with either a resort-style outdoor pool with a sunning deck, lounge seating and two professional grilling stations or a Zen Garden with water features and an outdoor fireplace as well as a seven level control- accessed parking garage with elevator access to your home. Take advantage of our on-site state-of-the-art fitness center, resident lounge with 5 large TV’s, Billiards Table and game room, coffee bar, and internet cafe. Plus, Addison Keller Springs offers a desirable location just steps from the boutique shops, bistro dining, and nightlife of Downtown Addison.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150 (1 bedroom), $250 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $125 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot. Surface lot.
Storage Details: $30-$100/month: size varies

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Addison Keller Springs have any available units?
Addison Keller Springs has 39 units available starting at $1,080 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Addison Keller Springs have?
Some of Addison Keller Springs's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Addison Keller Springs currently offering any rent specials?
Addison Keller Springs is offering the following rent specials: Apply Today And Get One Month Of Free Rent On Any Home! *limited time offer, must apply by 7/31/2020. restrictions may apply
Is Addison Keller Springs pet-friendly?
Yes, Addison Keller Springs is pet friendly.
Does Addison Keller Springs offer parking?
Yes, Addison Keller Springs offers parking.
Does Addison Keller Springs have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Addison Keller Springs offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Addison Keller Springs have a pool?
Yes, Addison Keller Springs has a pool.
Does Addison Keller Springs have accessible units?
Yes, Addison Keller Springs has accessible units.
Does Addison Keller Springs have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Addison Keller Springs has units with dishwashers.
Does Addison Keller Springs have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Addison Keller Springs has units with air conditioning.
