Amenities
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour. If you elect to use the online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.***Imagine a home that allows you to experience elevated living with luxurious style and first class amenities. Urban design allows interior access to two courtyards with either a resort-style outdoor pool with a sunning deck, lounge seating and two professional grilling stations or a Zen Garden with water features and an outdoor fireplace as well as a seven level control- accessed parking garage with elevator access to your home. Take advantage of our on-site state-of-the-art fitness center, resident lounge with 5 large TV’s, Billiards Table and game room, coffee bar, and internet cafe. Plus, Addison Keller Springs offers a desirable location just steps from the boutique shops, bistro dining, and nightlife of Downtown Addison.