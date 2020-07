Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center courtyard e-payments package receiving tennis court trash valet

Nestled in the prestigious Bent Tree area of North Dallas, WillMax Capital Management tradition continues with fabulous 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes. If a spacious home in a beautiful, peaceful community is ideal for you, then you will fall in love with Addison's hidden secret. Adjacent to beautiful Quorum Park, close to the Dallas north Tollway and the George Bush Turnpike, fabulous shopping, and fine dining, Bent Tree Trails isn't just a place to live, it's a way of life.