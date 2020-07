Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking pool garage hot tub internet access dogs allowed cats allowed pet friendly

Located near the bustling and expansive Vitruvian Park, Vitruvian West Apartments are perfect for those looking to thrive in a sophisticated yet energetic environment. Residents will enjoy access to on-site amenities such as a grand resort-style pool, fitness center, and entertainment lounge. These stylish apartments feature open kitchens with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, spa-inspired bathrooms complete with glass-enclosed showers, and a full-size washer and dryer. As part of the Vitruvian Park lifestyle, Vitruvian West residents can participate in a variety of organized activities including daily fitness classes, volley leagues, kickball leagues, urban markets, and local running races for charity. We are currently offering self-guided tours and virtual appointments. Schedule a self-guided tour to explore the community independently or contact us to tour virtually with one of our leasing associates via FaceTime, Google Hangouts Facebook, and others.