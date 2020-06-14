Apartment List
162 Apartments for rent in Addison, TX with gym

Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:16pm
38 Units Available
Camden Addison
17200 Westgrove Dr, Addison, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,059
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1130 sqft
Dry cleaning service, DVD rental stations and a 24-hour gym are only some of the great amenities in this community. Units feature balconies or patios, along with beautiful fireplaces. Located near the Dallas North Tollway.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:50pm
35 Units Available
Allegro Addison Circle
15750 Spectrum Dr, Addison, TX
Studio
$1,182
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,070
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
1260 sqft
This community's residents enjoy a 24-hour gym, garage parking, clubhouse and a hot tub. Apartments have hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. It's also only minutes from the shopping, dining and entertainment along Dallas North Tollway.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:31am
$
46 Units Available
AMLI Addison
15250 Quorum Drive, Addison, TX
Studio
$1,291
652 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,420
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1185 sqft
Be one of the first to call AMLI Addison home. Located conveniently off the Dallas North Tollway, our luxury apartments are steps away from Addison Circle and the countless restaurants Addison has to offer.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
147 Units Available
Elan Addison Grove
4150 Belt Line Road, Addison, TX
Studio
$1,250
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,400
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1261 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! At Elan Addison Grove, anything is possible.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
120 Units Available
Post Addison Circle
5009 Addison Cir, Addison, TX
Studio
$865
770 sqft
1 Bedroom
$995
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1177 sqft
Studios and 1-3 bedroom units available in centrally located complex. Minutes away from Uptown and Downtown Dallas. Recently renovated with more than 400 unique floor plans. Fully furnished.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
32 Units Available
Addison Keller Springs
4800 Keller Springs Rd, Addison, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,160
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1184 sqft
Huge circular pool with water features and sun shelf. Resident lounge with foosball and billiards. Soaring ceilings reach nine-plus feet. Programmable thermostats with separate zones. Just a half mile to the Dallas North Tollway.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
178 Units Available
Vitruvian West
3801 Vitruvian Way, Addison, TX
Studio
$1,030
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,160
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
1100 sqft
Apartments have gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, spacious living spaces and kitchen island. Community has a business center, pool and fitness center. Steps away from neighborhood restaurants.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
70 Units Available
Savoye
3850 Vitruvian Way, Addison, TX
Studio
$1,015
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,005
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1156 sqft
Luxurious apartments with open kitchens, granite countertops, master bedrooms and modern touches. Two resort-style pools and HD movie room. Close to I-635, Dallas North Tollway and nearby restaurants.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
45 Units Available
Fiori on Vitruvian Park
3990 Vitruvian Way, Addison, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,107
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,881
1310 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,697
1450 sqft
Great for commuters, just minutes from downtown Dallas. Luxury community offers 24-hour concierge, private garages and biking trails. Units include amenities like granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and California closets.
Verified

1 of 103

Last updated June 14 at 06:24am
62 Units Available
Jewel on Landmark
14650 Landmark Blvd, Addison, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,310
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1253 sqft
Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! Experience resort-style living with a boutique feel at Jewel on Landmark. Our contemporary apartment community is situated in North Dallas in Addison, Texas.
Results within 1 mile of Addison
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
50 Units Available
Midway Urban Village
4050 McEwen Rd, Farmers Branch, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,249
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1435 sqft
Stellar amenities and features await you including an expansive health club and resort-style pool with tanning ledges, a private deck with commercial grade grilling and lounge areas to inspire comfort and conversation.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Preston Hills
9 Units Available
Aspen Creek
5616 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
887 sqft
Pergola-shaded hammocks. Resort-style pool with cushioned lounge chairs. Faux wood flooring and black appliances in all homes, plus upgrade options like glass backsplash and framed mirrors. Five minutes to The Galleria Dallas.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
28 Units Available
Estancia Townhomes
5515 Estancia Cir, Dallas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,943
1565 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,466
1989 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly community located in the prestigious Prestonwood neighborhood. Two-, three-, and four-bedroom townhomes with custom maple flooring, wood-burning fireplaces, raised ceilings, and fully electric kitchens.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
28 Units Available
The Dorchester Apartments
5300 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$951
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,307
1223 sqft
Its proximity to Galleria Mall means this community's residents have an abundance of shopping and dining options to choose from. Amenities include hot tub, sauna, clubhouse and pool. Furnished apartments with fireplace and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
23 Units Available
The Courts at Preston Oaks
5400 Preston Oaks Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1036 sqft
Courtyard with firepit and lounge seating, pool and hot tub, grills, mature trees. Patio/balcony in all homes, plus large windows for ample natural light. Under a mile to Dallas North Tollway.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:10pm
$
Prestonwood
34 Units Available
St. Moritz Apartments
5665 Arapaho Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,200
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,486
1236 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,908
1540 sqft
This property lets residents stay fit at the gym, wind down on the putting green, or simply relax at the hot tub or pool. There's plenty of shopping, including a Walmart Supercenter, along Arapaho Road.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:43pm
16 Units Available
Westbridge
2300 Marsh Ln, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$916
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,306
1093 sqft
The Dallas North Tollway can take residents of this community anywhere they want to go. Amenities include yoga studio, swimming pool, fire pit and 24-hour gym. Units feature hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:35pm
12 Units Available
Advenir on Addison
17671 Addison Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,220
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1107 sqft
Spacious apartments with attached garages, private balconies, fireplaces and granite countertops. Lovely community featuring fitness center, two huge swimming pools with private pool cabanas and public outdoor kitchen.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:55pm
Prestonwood
8 Units Available
Bent Oaks
16000 Bent Tree Forest Cir, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,039
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,333
1051 sqft
Near the Dallas North Tollway, the Clubs of Prestonwood-The Creek golf course and Mary Kay Museum. Units feature fireplaces and vaulted ceilings. Gated community features a dog park and basketball court.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
44 Units Available
Prairie Crossing Apartments
4000 Sigma Rd, Farmers Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,055
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1528 sqft
Premium apartments with in-unit laundry and spacious floor plans. Community has a state-of-the-art fitness center, swimming pool and BBQ/grill for entertaining. Close to Dallas North Tollway and 635.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Preston Hills
7 Units Available
The Ridge on Spring Valley
5704 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas, TX
Studio
$847
418 sqft
1 Bedroom
$809
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1019 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available. Units include updated kitchens with black appliances and faux wood floors. Laundry facilities and covered parking available. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Prestonwood
34 Units Available
Adair Off Addison
15905 Bent Tree Forest Cir, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1194 sqft
Yards from Keller Springs Road and Knoll Trail Drive. Stylish apartments include modern kitchen appliances, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community includes a pool, dog park and gym.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Prestonwood
37 Units Available
Berkshire Auburn
5515 Arapaho Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,137
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
1187 sqft
Located close to Walmart Supercenter and The Clubs of Prestonwood. Units feature great views, one or two bedrooms, and fully-equipped kitchens. Community offers outdoor games, a garden courtyard, and a pool.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
18 Units Available
The Hamptons
18175 Midway Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$699
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$909
800 sqft
Modern fitness center with cardio and resistance equipment. Stackable washer and dryer in every home. One mile to President George Bush Turnpike and Dallas North Tollway.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Addison, TX

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Addison renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

