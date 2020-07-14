Jewel on Landmark

Lease Length: 6, 13, 18, 24 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $55 Per Applicant
Deposit: 1 Month's Rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Utilities Fee: $154/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet
limit: Limit of 2 pets per home.
rent: $15 per pet
restrictions: Maximum adult weight is 65 pounds. Exotic animals not permitted. Veterinarian letter required for proof of breed, weight, and vaccinations. Breed restrictions include Akita, Alaskan Malamute, American Bull Dog, American Pit Bull Terrier, American or Bull Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chinese Shar-Pei, Dalmatian, Doberman Pinscher, Presa Canario, Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Siberian Husky, Stafford Terrier, Chow, German Shepherd and any mix thereof.