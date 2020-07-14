Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities in unit laundry dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr concierge gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center conference room courtyard fire pit internet access internet cafe lobby media room package receiving pool table trash valet yoga

Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! Experience resort-style living with a boutique feel at Jewel on Landmark. Our contemporary apartment community is situated in North Dallas in Addison, Texas. With a great location just off the Dallas North Tollway, you're only minutes from a variety of retail, dining, and entertainment options, including Village on the Parkway and the Galleria Dallas. Come discover what makes Jewel on Landmark the perfect place to call home.