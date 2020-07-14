All apartments in Addison
Jewel on Landmark
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:14 PM

Jewel on Landmark

14650 Landmark Blvd · (972) 848-8936
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14650 Landmark Blvd, Addison, TX 75254

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1408 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,180

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 684 sqft

Unit 1211 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,185

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 684 sqft

Unit 1246 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,185

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 684 sqft

See 24+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1309 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,640

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1121 sqft

Unit 1329 · Avail. now

$1,690

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1124 sqft

Unit 1549 · Avail. Jul 22

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1147 sqft

See 16+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Jewel on Landmark.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
conference room
courtyard
fire pit
internet access
internet cafe
lobby
media room
package receiving
pool table
trash valet
yoga
Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! Experience resort-style living with a boutique feel at Jewel on Landmark. Our contemporary apartment community is situated in North Dallas in Addison, Texas. With a great location just off the Dallas North Tollway, you're only minutes from a variety of retail, dining, and entertainment options, including Village on the Parkway and the Galleria Dallas. Come discover what makes Jewel on Landmark the perfect place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 13, 18, 24 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $55 Per Applicant
Deposit: 1 Month's Rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Utilities Fee: $154/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet
limit: Limit of 2 pets per home.
rent: $15 per pet
restrictions: Maximum adult weight is 65 pounds. Exotic animals not permitted. Veterinarian letter required for proof of breed, weight, and vaccinations. Breed restrictions include Akita, Alaskan Malamute, American Bull Dog, American Pit Bull Terrier, American or Bull Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chinese Shar-Pei, Dalmatian, Doberman Pinscher, Presa Canario, Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Siberian Husky, Stafford Terrier, Chow, German Shepherd and any mix thereof.
Storage Details: Storage Units Available

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Jewel on Landmark have any available units?
Jewel on Landmark has 46 units available starting at $1,180 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Jewel on Landmark have?
Some of Jewel on Landmark's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Jewel on Landmark currently offering any rent specials?
Jewel on Landmark is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Jewel on Landmark pet-friendly?
Yes, Jewel on Landmark is pet friendly.
Does Jewel on Landmark offer parking?
Yes, Jewel on Landmark offers parking.
Does Jewel on Landmark have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Jewel on Landmark offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Jewel on Landmark have a pool?
Yes, Jewel on Landmark has a pool.
Does Jewel on Landmark have accessible units?
No, Jewel on Landmark does not have accessible units.
Does Jewel on Landmark have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Jewel on Landmark has units with dishwashers.
Does Jewel on Landmark have units with air conditioning?
No, Jewel on Landmark does not have units with air conditioning.
