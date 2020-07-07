15853 Breedlove Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Fabulous new community - Meridian Square offers unsurpassed quality in Addison Circle. This stunning townhome is built with attention to detail and features an open floor plan for entertaining. Gourmet kitchen opens to enormous great room with a wall of windows! Spectacular master suite and study-loft! Covered terraces & courtyards for outdoor living. Walk to dining & events! New Designer paint throughout! New Microwave! Owner pays HOA! Pet case by case.