All apartments in Addison
Find more places like 15853 Breedlove Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Addison, TX
/
15853 Breedlove Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15853 Breedlove Place

15853 Breedlove Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Addison
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

15853 Breedlove Place, Addison, TX 75001

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fabulous new community - Meridian Square offers unsurpassed quality in Addison Circle. This stunning townhome is built with attention to detail and features an open floor plan for entertaining. Gourmet kitchen opens to enormous great room with a wall of windows! Spectacular master suite and study-loft! Covered terraces & courtyards for outdoor living. Walk to dining & events! New Designer paint throughout! New Microwave! Owner pays HOA! Pet case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 450
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15853 Breedlove Place have any available units?
15853 Breedlove Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Addison, TX.
What amenities does 15853 Breedlove Place have?
Some of 15853 Breedlove Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15853 Breedlove Place currently offering any rent specials?
15853 Breedlove Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15853 Breedlove Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 15853 Breedlove Place is pet friendly.
Does 15853 Breedlove Place offer parking?
Yes, 15853 Breedlove Place offers parking.
Does 15853 Breedlove Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15853 Breedlove Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15853 Breedlove Place have a pool?
Yes, 15853 Breedlove Place has a pool.
Does 15853 Breedlove Place have accessible units?
No, 15853 Breedlove Place does not have accessible units.
Does 15853 Breedlove Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15853 Breedlove Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 15853 Breedlove Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 15853 Breedlove Place does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 450
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bent Tree Trails
16300 Ledgemont Ln
Addison, TX 75001
Bent Tree Oaks
4820 Westgrove Dr
Addison, TX 75001
Post Addison Circle
5009 Addison Cir
Addison, TX 75001
Allegro Addison Circle
15750 Spectrum Dr
Addison, TX 75001
Jewel on Landmark
14650 Landmark Blvd
Addison, TX 75254
Waterford Court
14700 Marsh Ln
Addison, TX 75001
Elan Addison Grove
4150 Belt Line Road
Addison, TX 75001
Camden Addison
17200 Westgrove Dr
Addison, TX 75001

Similar Pages

Addison 1 BedroomsAddison 2 Bedrooms
Addison Apartments with PoolAddison Pet Friendly Places
Addison Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TX
Greenville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District