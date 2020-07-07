Fabulous new community - Meridian Square offers unsurpassed quality in Addison Circle. This stunning townhome is built with attention to detail and features an open floor plan for entertaining. Gourmet kitchen opens to enormous great room with a wall of windows! Spectacular master suite and study-loft! Covered terraces & courtyards for outdoor living. Walk to dining & events! New Designer paint throughout! New Microwave! Owner pays HOA! Pet case by case.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 450
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15853 Breedlove Place have any available units?
15853 Breedlove Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Addison, TX.
What amenities does 15853 Breedlove Place have?
Some of 15853 Breedlove Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15853 Breedlove Place currently offering any rent specials?
15853 Breedlove Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15853 Breedlove Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 15853 Breedlove Place is pet friendly.
Does 15853 Breedlove Place offer parking?
Yes, 15853 Breedlove Place offers parking.
Does 15853 Breedlove Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15853 Breedlove Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15853 Breedlove Place have a pool?
Yes, 15853 Breedlove Place has a pool.
Does 15853 Breedlove Place have accessible units?
No, 15853 Breedlove Place does not have accessible units.
Does 15853 Breedlove Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15853 Breedlove Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 15853 Breedlove Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 15853 Breedlove Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)