Living in Addison, Dallas

Addison is a new and hip area of Dallas. Here, you will definitely not be bored, as the neighborhood has tons to offer, from theaters, bars, to full on dining galore. Most of these fun spots are located along the Belt Line, the neighborhood’s main street, so you can really get carried away exploring all the fun things Addison has to offer.

Neighborhood Guide to Addison

Although Mary Kay’s headquarters are situated here, the area has remained largely affordable. While Addison is a suburban neighborhood that’s a little more on the calm side, it’s still very close to all the fun and upbeat things Dallas has in store for you. If you want to learn about moving to Addison, Dallas keep reading here.

Things to do in Addison

Worry not, even though Addison is calmer than it’s other neighborhood counterparts, there is still lots to do and explore here. If you’re into comedy, check out the Addison Improv Comedy Club, a perfect place for the winning dinner and a show combo. Taste some beers at the Bitter Sisters Brewery or be entertained at the Dueling Piano Bar. And if you’re a huge aviation fan then definitely don’t miss the Cavanaugh Flight Museum. Keep reading our guide for more things to do in Addison here.

Where to eat and drink in Addison

Looking for a southern-inspired brunch? Look no further than Ida Claire and their Coffee Crumble Pancakes accompanied by blueberry-cardamom compote, maple butter and yogurt whipped cream. If you’re looking for outdoor seating, then Neighborhood Services is your best bet. With casual outdoor patios and magical string lights, you’re definitely in for an enchanting evening on a hot summer, Dallas evening. Looking for more places to try? Read our full guide to eating in Addison here.