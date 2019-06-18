5 Things to Do in Addison, Dallas

Addison is a fairly new, but up and coming area of Dallas offering lots to do. From great restaurants and bars to theatres and museums, you can spend a good chunk of time having fun around this neighborhood. Addison has a small, tight-knit community feel to it and most everything is situated off the main street, Belt Line. But knowing where some of the best things to do in Addison can help. If you are new to the area, here are some of our favorites to get you started.

1 . Addison Improv Comedy Club

This is the perfect place to go for dinner and a drink to get in some good laughs. You dine at communal tables alongside other guests and sit in an intimate setting with a close stage. Previously some big names have rolled through the Addison Improv Comedy Club, like Rob Schneider and Richard Lewis, but local stars hit the stage every weekend. There is always something fun going on like stand-up, open mic night and even comedy competitions.

2 . Picnic at Vitruvian Park

Vitruvian Park was created with the community in mind as it boasts 19 acres of green space and beautiful water features amongst retail and apartment living in Addison. Grab some grub and plan to picnic at one of the creek-side observation decks under the trees. You can walk around and relax to the max in this serene setting. In the winter, they also light up every single tree with different colored Christmas string lights so the entire park turns into an eclectic magic wonderland that you can’t miss seeing for yourself.

3 . Beer Tasting at Bitter Sisters Brewery

Come take a guided tour of a cute, little family brewery business at Bitter Sisters. Tours are offered on Saturdays and for $15 you get three drink tickets and a pint glass to take home with you. They specialize in ales and lagers but have a variety of options on tap to try. You can easily pass an afternoon playing games like foosball and corn hole in the taproom with family, friends or beer lovers alike.

4 . Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar

Bring high energy with you and come to Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar for interactive entertainment. Here you will see the pianists dual it out on baby grand pianos and even get the guests involved in singing along. Throughout the evening the spotlight will shine down on guests, bartenders and waitstaff to highlight them clapping and dancing along. It’s always a fun time as you really feel like part of the performance. Plan to sing your lungs out and feel the rhythm in your bones, especially a few drinks in.

5 . Cavanaugh Flight Museum

There is a small airport in Addison as well as a flight museum, which restores and displays historically-significant vintage aircraft. It’s cool to spend a few hours admiring the exhibit and appreciating aircraft that has been through previous wars. Entrance is $12 and well worth it to see such amazing pieces of history for yourself.