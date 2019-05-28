Neighborhood Guide: Addison, Dallas

Savoye

Addison is a charming suburban neighborhood that is located approximately 10 miles north of downtown, Dallas. Many people who have jobs in Downtown Dallas choose to live in Addison due to its many favorable qualities. We have put together this guide to moving to Addison, Texas to help you understand the neighborhood better. Here are all of the key things you need to know about this quaint suburb of Dallas.

The Neighborhood is Largely Affordable

Compared to other neighborhoods across Dallas, Addison is pretty affordable. The average rent for a 2 bedroom in Dallas is $1,240, and $1,000 for a 1 bedroom. Although its proximity to Downtown Dallas, you’ll be able to find more affordable options in this neighborhood. It’s a suburban area with less going on than other neighborhoods, but it’s still close to all that Dallas has to offer.

Addison is Home to Mary Kay’s Headquarters

Mary Kay is one of the top beauty product sellers in the U.S. If you are looking for a job in the beauty industry, then Addison could be the perfect place for you to move to. The Mary Kay HQ brings tons of jobs to the Addison area. The building even has a Mary Kay museum attached, showing the history of the company and it’s Dallas roots. Even if you don’t use the products, it’s worth checking out as the inside of the building is beautifully designed and decorated.

The Food Options are Endless

Addison is home to many restaurants, it is often affectionately referred to as “Restaurant Row.” There are over 170 restaurants in Addison. Considering that the whole town is only approximately 4 square miles, this is extremely impressive. In fact, the city boasts the most restaurants per capita in the US. Many people in the city of Dallas come to Addison for bites due to the abundance of eating options. You’ll find tons of highly-regarded steakhouse and seafood restaurants across Addison.

118 Acres of Parks in Addison

Given the fact that Addison is so close to downtown Dallas, a major metropolitan area, it is amazing that this suburb has so much space designated for parks. The Les Lacs area trails are a favorite spot for many residents of Addison. These trails are perfect for people who like to go on long runs or walk, as well as bike riders. If you are someone who loves outdoor recreation, then you will be very satisfied with the abundance of recreational opportunities in the neighborhood of Addison. Pair the green space with the great Dallas weather and you’ll have plenty of opportunities to get outdoors.

Attend the Many Community Events

One of Addison’s best events is Kaboom Town, which is a July 3rd celebration that features a tremendous fireworks display. This event brings in nearly 40,000 people to watch the show. Another great event in the neighborhood of Addison is Taste Addison. This event takes place between May 31 and June 2nd in Addison Circle Park. This event celebrates the food scene from Addison’s local vendors. It’s a perfect way for a foodie to spend their day. In the fall, Addison also hosts their own Oktoberfest events, which features excellent entertainment and an amazing selection of beers to enjoy.