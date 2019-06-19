4 Must-Try Restaurants in Addison, Dallas

Public School via Instagram

Addison is one of Dallas’ major hubs for foodies. There are over 180 restaurants within 4.4 square miles so your options can be overwhelming, to say the least. While most everything can be found right off Addison’s main street, Belt Line Road, there are a few spots you should check out that are a little less obvious, but just as noteworthy. If you are new to Addison and looking for some local spots, here are our favorites.

1 . Ida Claire

A southern-inspired destination for decadent brunching and unusual suppers, Ida Claire is a great place to meet up with friends or bring a book and dine alone. The atmosphere is beyond cool with suspended bird cages as lighting fixtures and knick-knacks all along the walls. If the interior isn’t cool enough, there’s even a vintage airstream trailer on the patio for you to reserve for an intimate party. The staff is welcoming and friendly and the dishes are unmatched.

One of the most popular things on the brunch menu is their Coffee Crumble Pancakes with a blueberry-cardamom compote, maple butter and yogurt whipped cream. They also have a killer Chicken and Waffles which is bacon-laced with hot sauce butter, coffee maple syrup, and black pepper gravy. If your mouth isn’t watering yet, their drink menu can tip that scale with options like The Demogorgon, made up of mezcal, strawberry suze, agave, pineapple and lime juice. More of a gin fan? Try the Needle Scratch Sour, which is gin, blackberry, stone pine liqueur, lemon, angostura, and egg white.

2 . Kenny’s Wood Fired Grill

You can definitely come to Kenny’s for the great food as they have everything from juicy burgers to delicious surf ‘n turf. But you can’t miss getting a martini when you visit, as they have a unique Grey Goose frozen tap system. If you sit at the bar your waiter will come around and change out your martini glass every once in a while, with a new, frozen glass to keep your martini the perfect chilled temp. And if you like a dirty martini, try it with their blue cheese stuffed olives for a fun twist.

3 . Neighborhood Services

Neighborhood Services has one of the best casual outdoor patios in Addison. Weather permitting, you can dine under magical string lights in the thriving Village on the Parkway shopping center. Their menu has all-American favorites like Fish & Chips, Pork Chops and Cheeseburgers with a tasty flare that will have you wanting to lick your plate. The bar can whip you up whatever you’d like but some of the most popular drinks off the menu are the Bloody Mary and the Moscow Mule.

4 . Public School 972

Walk into Public School and you almost feel like you walk back in time...in a good way. It’s a schoolroom-themed gastropub and they have it down to every detail. From globes and flashcards as décor to the composition notebooks they bring your check in, it’s a truly unique atmosphere.

You can enjoy a meal and craft beer at Public School during their Happy Hour called Recess. Their burgers and sandwiches are amazing. The Hot Mess is a cant-miss with smoked turkey, white cheddar, caramelized onion, pickled jalapeño on a hoagie roll with au jus to dip it in. Be sure to indulge in some sides like Parmesan Truffle Frites or Crispy Buffalo Cauliflower, too.