Well cared for 2 bedroom condo offers roomy kitchen with breakfast bar, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, opens to both dining area and living area with bay windows, huge master with jetted garden tub, separate shower and granite dual vanities, walk in closets in both bedrooms, carpeting, hardwood and ceramic tile, large balcony, end unit, close to community park and everything else! currently occupied available for move in April 4