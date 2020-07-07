All apartments in Addison
Find more places like 14769 Bedivere Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Addison, TX
/
14769 Bedivere Court
Last updated May 9 2019 at 6:01 AM

14769 Bedivere Court

14769 Bedivere Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Addison
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14769 Bedivere Court, Addison, TX 75254

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
This gorgeous property has all the upgrades you can imagine. A kitchen with commercial grade, top of the line range and gas stove, built in microwave, built in refrigerator and gorgeous granite counters. A large master suite with fireplace, clawfoot tub, separate shower and walk in closet. A backyard oasis with gorgeous pool, fireplace, outdoor kitchen and covered patio. The living room features picture windows looking over your incredible backyard. Lawn and pool maintenance to be included in lease. Available for July 1 move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14769 Bedivere Court have any available units?
14769 Bedivere Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Addison, TX.
What amenities does 14769 Bedivere Court have?
Some of 14769 Bedivere Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14769 Bedivere Court currently offering any rent specials?
14769 Bedivere Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14769 Bedivere Court pet-friendly?
No, 14769 Bedivere Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Addison.
Does 14769 Bedivere Court offer parking?
No, 14769 Bedivere Court does not offer parking.
Does 14769 Bedivere Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14769 Bedivere Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14769 Bedivere Court have a pool?
Yes, 14769 Bedivere Court has a pool.
Does 14769 Bedivere Court have accessible units?
No, 14769 Bedivere Court does not have accessible units.
Does 14769 Bedivere Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14769 Bedivere Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 14769 Bedivere Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 14769 Bedivere Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bent Tree Brooks
4824 Westgrove Dr
Addison, TX 75001
Vitruvian West
3801 Vitruvian Way
Addison, TX 75001
Bent Tree Oaks
4820 Westgrove Dr
Addison, TX 75001
AMLI Addison
15250 Quorum Drive
Addison, TX 75001
Savoye
3850 Vitruvian Way
Addison, TX 75001
Waterford Court
14700 Marsh Ln
Addison, TX 75001
Elan Addison Grove
4150 Belt Line Road
Addison, TX 75001
Camden Addison
17200 Westgrove Dr
Addison, TX 75001

Similar Pages

Addison 1 BedroomsAddison 2 Bedrooms
Addison Apartments with PoolAddison Pet Friendly Places
Addison Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TX
Greenville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District