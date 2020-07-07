14769 Bedivere Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool

This gorgeous property has all the upgrades you can imagine. A kitchen with commercial grade, top of the line range and gas stove, built in microwave, built in refrigerator and gorgeous granite counters. A large master suite with fireplace, clawfoot tub, separate shower and walk in closet. A backyard oasis with gorgeous pool, fireplace, outdoor kitchen and covered patio. The living room features picture windows looking over your incredible backyard. Lawn and pool maintenance to be included in lease. Available for July 1 move-in.