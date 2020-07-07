All apartments in Addison
14737 Stanford Court
Last updated November 7 2019 at 9:10 AM

14737 Stanford Court

14737 Stanford Court · No Longer Available
Location

14737 Stanford Court, Addison, TX 75254

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Hard-to-find one-of-a-kind, 3-bedroom, 3-baths, 2-attached garage, custom villa secluded in the heart of Addison. State-of-the-art luxury without the burden of the upkeep. Enjoy the travertine, SS appliances, 8 ft. solid doors, granite, island, gas cooktop, dbl ovens, storage, cast stone fireplace, high ceiling, gorgeous shutters & energy savings. A home like no other with its floorplan, large master, patio & a greenbelt Strategic location with Walking distance to the park, popular restaurants and Easy Access to Tollway, George Bush and Hwy I-635.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14737 Stanford Court have any available units?
14737 Stanford Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Addison, TX.
What amenities does 14737 Stanford Court have?
Some of 14737 Stanford Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14737 Stanford Court currently offering any rent specials?
14737 Stanford Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14737 Stanford Court pet-friendly?
No, 14737 Stanford Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Addison.
Does 14737 Stanford Court offer parking?
Yes, 14737 Stanford Court offers parking.
Does 14737 Stanford Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14737 Stanford Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14737 Stanford Court have a pool?
No, 14737 Stanford Court does not have a pool.
Does 14737 Stanford Court have accessible units?
No, 14737 Stanford Court does not have accessible units.
Does 14737 Stanford Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14737 Stanford Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 14737 Stanford Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 14737 Stanford Court does not have units with air conditioning.

