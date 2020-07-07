14737 Stanford Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Hard-to-find one-of-a-kind, 3-bedroom, 3-baths, 2-attached garage, custom villa secluded in the heart of Addison. State-of-the-art luxury without the burden of the upkeep. Enjoy the travertine, SS appliances, 8 ft. solid doors, granite, island, gas cooktop, dbl ovens, storage, cast stone fireplace, high ceiling, gorgeous shutters & energy savings. A home like no other with its floorplan, large master, patio & a greenbelt Strategic location with Walking distance to the park, popular restaurants and Easy Access to Tollway, George Bush and Hwy I-635.