Amenities

in unit laundry google fiber nest technology patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal

Unit Amenities ceiling fan furnished patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr concierge dog park 24hr gym parking pool bike storage guest suite key fob access media room valet service cats allowed accessible elevator garage 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center car charging cc payments conference room dog grooming area e-payments fire pit google fiber green community internet cafe lobby nest technology online portal package receiving smoke-free community yoga

Enjoy the best of both the booming city and the elegant comfort of home. Located on Broadway at the most dynamic intersection of music in the country, and with the city's thriving economy - this is The Place to be. Neighbor to the historic Ryman Auditorium, bustling Bridgestone Arena (the world's number six venue for ticket sales) and the rollicking Honky Tonk Row at Lower Broadway. Select your luxurious studio, 1-, 2-, or 3-bedroom rental residence with designer color palette options, chef-inspired kitchens, and amenities to pamper, entertain, and inspire. At our Fifth + Broadway mega center, treat yourself to 200,000 square feet of eclectic shopping, from the local flavor and niche favorites to urban fashion, tech, home, music, and lifestyle brands. Then refuel with delicious eateries focused on the taste of Tennessee. Be a part of history by visiting the National Museum of African American Music, the first museum of its kind in the country. The Place is a retreat in the skyline.