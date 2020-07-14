Note 16 Apartments

Lease Length: 3-15+ monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $10
restrictions: 40 lbs.
Parking Details: Covered, gated parking garage - one parking spot included per bedroom.
Storage Details: Additional storage rooms available