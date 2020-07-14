All apartments in Nashville
Note 16 Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

Note 16 Apartments

1520 Horton Ave · (629) 777-4376
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1520 Horton Ave, Nashville, TN 37212
Edgehill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Note 16 Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
pet friendly
bbq/grill
business center
coffee bar
conference room
dog park
e-payments
fire pit
game room
google fiber
guest parking
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
media room
online portal
package receiving
pool table
smoke-free community
yoga

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $10
restrictions: 40 lbs.
Parking Details: Covered, gated parking garage - one parking spot included per bedroom.
Storage Details: Additional storage rooms available

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Note 16 Apartments have any available units?
Note 16 Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nashville, TN.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does Note 16 Apartments have?
Some of Note 16 Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Note 16 Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Note 16 Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Note 16 Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Note 16 Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Note 16 Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Note 16 Apartments offers parking.
Does Note 16 Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Note 16 Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Note 16 Apartments have a pool?
No, Note 16 Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Note 16 Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Note 16 Apartments has accessible units.
Does Note 16 Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Note 16 Apartments has units with dishwashers.
