385 Apartments for rent in Vanderbilt, Nashville, TN
Last updated July 12 at 12:12pm
12 Units Available
Village at Vanderbilt
403 Village at Vanderbilt, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,520
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community amenities include covered parking, picnic area and pool. Units feature dishwashers and central air and heating. Located close to restaurants like Sportsman's Grill and shopping like Piggly Wiggly.
Last updated July 12 at 06:16pm
18 Units Available
West End Village
221 31st Ave S, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,410
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,418
1021 sqft
Situated in the historic West End neighborhood, these apartments are close to local shops and restaurants. You will also find designer kitchens, plush bathrooms, and private balconies.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
3000 Vanderbilt Pl
3000 Vanderbilt Place, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,500
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Walk to Vanderbilt 1 Bedroom + 1 bath unit.
Results within 1 mile of Vanderbilt
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
24 Units Available
Charlotte at Midtown
2400 Charlotte Ave, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,554
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,044
1152 sqft
An urban, residential community in Midtown Nashville. Lots of on-site amenities including a paw spa, outdoor game area, outdoor fireplace, and pool. Apartments feature high ceilings, soaking tubs, and updated kitchens.
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
166 Units Available
1200 Broadway
1204 Demonbreun Street, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,623
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,244
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,270
1321 sqft
1200 Broadway features brand new studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments for rent in The Gulch. 1200 offers a 26th-floor sky lounge, pool with private cabanas, private parking with controlled entry access, and a Whole Foods onsite.
Last updated July 12 at 06:23pm
24 Units Available
Cadence
1600 McGavock St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,465
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,580
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,213
989 sqft
Luxury meets comfort at this contemporary Demonbreun apartment complex. Bathtubs, carpets, ceiling fans, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry facilities. On-site clubhouse and coffee bar. Close to some of the best bars and restaurants in Nashville.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
19 Units Available
The Morris
818 19th Ave S, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,568
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,340
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,493
1097 sqft
Located along Music Row in Nashville, this 17-story apartment community is only moments from Broadway, the Scarritt Bennett Center and I-65. This brand new community didn't open up until Spring 2017.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
16 Units Available
ParkCentral Nashville
220 25th Ave N, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,512
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
City living meets nature at this modern Nashville community. Spacious rooms overlook Centennial Park. Rooms boast ceiling fans, carpets and in-unit laundry facilities. Internet access, swimming pool and fire pit. Cats and dogs allowed.
Last updated July 12 at 06:17pm
9 Units Available
Apollo Midtown
2110 Elliston Pl, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,430
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
1038 sqft
Upscale homes with in-unit laundry and open floor plans. Residents get access to a saltwater pool and fitness center. Close to Centennial Park, Vanderbilt University and Belmont Mansion. Minutes from I-65.
Last updated July 12 at 12:17pm
8 Units Available
Artemis Midtown
301 22nd Ave N, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,510
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,592
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Sleek Midtown apartments with urban kitchen designs and spacious bedrooms. Enjoy use of the courtyard, outdoor fireplace and pool. Easy access to I-40. Near the good fun and music on Broadway.
Last updated July 12 at 06:06pm
3 Units Available
Barbizon Apartments
2006 Broadway, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,035
388 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,145
499 sqft
Residents of this property enjoy garage parking, an on-site gym and a swimming pool. Units come furnished and have walk-in closets. The Parthenon, Vanderbilt University and the Country Music Hall of Fame are nearby.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
36 Units Available
The Gossett on Church
1201 Church St, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,399
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,137
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Super modern apartments near I-40 in the heart of Nashville. White quartz countertops, kitchen islands and goose-neck faucets. Hardwood flooring and Roman tubs. Community has saltwater pool, yoga room and outdoor fire pit.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
40 Units Available
The Shay Apartments
9 City Pl, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,330
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,437
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,472
1255 sqft
Spacious homes with plush carpets and energy-efficient appliances in a pet-friendly community. Common amenities include a saltwater pool, well-equipped fitness centers, and a billiard lounge. Eight minutes from downtown Nashville.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
14 Units Available
Residences at Aertson Midtown
905 20th Ave S, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,840
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,811
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,580
1183 sqft
Beautiful apartment kitchens have granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Gym, hot tub and media room located on-site. Convenient location just steps from Vanderbilt University.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
23 Units Available
Skyhouse Nashville
111 17th Ave S, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,655
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,855
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
1009 sqft
Situated at the end of Music Row. Luxury high-rise apartment community with on-site retail. Fitness studio, executive conference room and rooftop swimming pool also on the premises. All homes are wired for Google Fiber.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
35 Units Available
2700 Charlotte Ave Apartments
2700 Charlotte Ave, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,425
689 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,410
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1240 sqft
Modern apartments located on Route 70 in Nashville's Elliston Place neighborhood. Rooms have vinyl plank hardwood-style floors, cabinetry and granite countertops. On-site gym, dog park, courtyard and business center.
Last updated July 12 at 06:17pm
28 Units Available
1505 Demonbreun
1505 Demonbreun St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,441
625 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,607
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,323
1127 sqft
Extensive suite of on-site amenities include concierge service, media room, trash valet and communal fire pit. Ideally located next to the I-40, apartments here come fitted with stainless steel appliances and air conditioning.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
14 Units Available
Olympus Midtown
1700 State St, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,348
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,053
1104 sqft
Great location close to Vanderbilt University, I-40 and Charlotte Ave. Units include granite counters, in-unit laundry and dishwasher. Community boasts 24-hour gym, clubhouse, parking and pool table.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
32 Units Available
Element Music Row
1515 Demonbreun St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,605
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,676
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,616
1637 sqft
High-rise apartments and penthouses not far from the ramp to 40-65. Luxury residences feature floor-to-ceiling windows, balconies with stunning views, walk-in closets, breakfast bar with pendant lights and more. Community gym, pool and business center.
Last updated July 12 at 06:15pm
8 Units Available
Blackstone / Fairmont Apartments
3300 W End Ave, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,175
402 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,259
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience the beauty and elegance of West End at the historic Blackstone, Fairmont, and Continental Apartments. these beautiful buildings are walking distance to all West End has to offer!
Last updated July 12 at 06:04pm
31 Units Available
Elliston 23
2312 Elliston Pl, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,499
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly community 5 minutes from Vanderbilt University. Game room, onsite retail, a rooftop lounge area, and a sundeck for residents. Homes feature granite countertops in kitchens, 10-foot ceilings, and spacious cabinets.
Last updated July 12 at 06:16pm
4 Units Available
West End Living - Natchez Village
2112 Fairfax Avenue, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$949
575 sqft
Welcome to West End Living- Natchez Village, where you can choose from 4 different apartment communities all located within the trendy Hillsboro Village area of West End! Portland Court, Natchez Village, Acklen Park and The Fairfax are each
Last updated July 12 at 12:11pm
1 Unit Available
Mills Midtown
1201 17th Ave, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
681 sqft
Located at Vanderbilt close to Magnolia Lawn. Apartments have air conditioning, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Community features laundry, gym, pool and outdoor BBQ/grill area.
Last updated July 12 at 06:16pm
3 Units Available
West End Living - Fairfax
2112 Fairfax Avenue, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,149
622 sqft
Welcome to West End Living- Fairfax, where you can choose from 4 different apartment communities all located within the trendy Hillsboro Village area of West End! Portland Court, Natchez Village, Acklen Park and The Fairfax are each perfectly