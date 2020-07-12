/
hope gardens
375 Apartments for rent in Hope Gardens, Nashville, TN
909 Flats
909 Rosa L Parks Blvd, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,308
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,382
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,169
1228 sqft
Landmark one- and two-bedroom apartments in new Hope Gardens community, just steps from Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park. In-unit laundry facilities, ceiling fans and walk-in closets. Trash valet, swimming pool and business center on site.
922 11th Ave. N.
922 11th Avenue North, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1472 sqft
Lovely Remodeled Home for Lease ...Short term or long term....can be furnished if needed. New granite countertops, New lighting, New flooring, New fixtures, New appliances, and more! Downtown Nashville TN! 3 bedrooms/2 full baths! 1472 square feet.
937 Phillips St
937 Phillips Street, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1351 sqft
3 bed / 2 bath home - This beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bath home is located in Hope Gardens! The main living area has hardwood flooring, and the bedrooms all have hardwood flooring as well. On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room.
919 Jackson St
919 Jackson Street, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
700 sqft
Walk to the Farmer's Market and the Bicentennial State Park. Water and lawn included. Local landlord. Off street parking. Stainless Steel kitchen appliances + Washer and Dryer. Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Agent related to owner.
913 11th Ave, N
913 11th Avenue North, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$975
560 sqft
ideal location walking distance to Nashville Farmer's Market and Bicentennial Mall, appliances included a stove and refrigerator, window A/C, water and lawn care included with price. Application required. Agent related to owner.
Results within 1 mile of Hope Gardens
Broadstone Stockyards
222 Stockyard St., Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,515
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,689
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
1335 sqft
While our offices remain closed, we are happy to announce that we offer self-guided tours! All self-guided tours must be scheduled in advance. Please contact us to schedule your tour!
The Gossett on Church
1201 Church St, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,428
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,137
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Super modern apartments near I-40 in the heart of Nashville. White quartz countertops, kitchen islands and goose-neck faucets. Hardwood flooring and Roman tubs. Community has saltwater pool, yoga room and outdoor fire pit.
Carillion
1001 4th Ave N, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,435
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1180 sqft
Near Victory Park, the Cumberland River and the Arts District. One- and two-bedroom units with patio/balcony, walk-in closets, granite countertops, modern appliances and washer/dryer. Community amenities include 24-hour gym, yoga, Wi-Fi cafe and bike storage.
Flats at Taylor Place
1515 5th Ave N, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,265
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,399
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,939
1121 sqft
Minutes to downtown Nashville. Upscale apartments with high-end finishes and contemporary amenities. Lofts feature two-story windows with downtown views. Amenities include a sky lounge, swimming pool, and several garden courtyards. Multiple shops and restaurants on-site.
Vista Germantown
515 Madison St, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,370
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1117 sqft
Vista Germantown, located in the heart of Nashville's historic, most sought after neighborhood.
Residences at Capitol View
1015 Nelson Merry Street, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,435
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,981
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,402
1336 sqft
A city has a spirit and each day is an opportunity to experience something new. Welcome to Capitol View Nashville, where the energy and vibrancy of Nashville meet.
The Monroe
1300 4th Ave N, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,310
496 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,412
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,484
1178 sqft
Never-lived-in apartments in Nashville's Germantown neighborhood. A resort-style pool, a pet spa, a pub room and a bike shop are on site. Farmhouse sinks, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
The Stahlman
211 Union St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,251
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,273
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,322
1248 sqft
The Stahlman Building offers one of Nashville's most desirable urban living experiences.
505
505 Church St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,595
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,115
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,530
1067 sqft
Residents enjoy units with showcase kitchens, floor-to-ceiling windows and more. Community has saltwater pool, pickleball courts, grilling trellis and private cabanas. Located in the heart of downtown, close to bars and restaurants.
Cumberland On Church
555 Church St, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,211
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,669
1086 sqft
Live in the heart of Nashville in this pet-friendly, 24-story building blocks from Tennessee Performing Arts Center and the State Capitol. Units have washer/dryer hookups, patios or balconies, air conditioning and fireplaces.
Olympus Midtown
1700 State St, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,348
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,053
1104 sqft
Great location close to Vanderbilt University, I-40 and Charlotte Ave. Units include granite counters, in-unit laundry and dishwasher. Community boasts 24-hour gym, clubhouse, parking and pool table.
Eleven North
210 11th Ave N, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,311
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,836
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location just five minutes from downtown in walking distance to the Gulch and Capitol View. Community features gym, swimming pool, hot tub and dog park. Units have private patio/balcony.
The Griff
1390 Adams St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,425
617 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,555
1189 sqft
The Griff (meaning "handle" in German), pays homage to both the Germantown neighborhood and our riverfront location, the site of a historic former handle mill.
Atlas Germantown
200 Madison Street, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,454
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,025
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,472
1093 sqft
Imagine yourself walking amid a thriving urban oasis. New experiences and amenities await you at every turn. Light, sound, and music fill your senses with wanderlust.
The Guthrie North Gulch
600 11th Ave N, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,345
467 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,538
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,506
1194 sqft
Located in Downtown Nashville. Walkable community. On-site playground, large dog park, trail and bike run, and business center. Apartments include 10-foot ceilings, kitchen pantries, large islands and stainless steel appliances.
Evergreen at Werthan
1600 Rosa L Parks Blvd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,265
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nicely crafted homes with modern finishes and designer lighting fixtures. Community features an executive business center and fitness room. Close to the Tennessee State Capitol, Ryman Auditorium and Johnny Cash Museum.
500 Fifth
500 5th Ave N, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,249
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,349
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,339
720 sqft
Situated in the heart of downtown Nashville, you'll enjoy rooftop swimming, Wi-Fi lounge, 24-hour fitness center, along with hardwood-style flooring, granite countertops and designer two-tone paint decors with modern appliances and cabinetry.
The Place
600 Broadway, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,660
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,865
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,855
1377 sqft
Enjoy the best of both the booming city and the elegant comfort of home. Located on Broadway at the most dynamic intersection of music in the country, and with the city's thriving economy - this is The Place to be.
1818 Church
1818 Church St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,399
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,499
504 sqft
Fantastic location near it all. Smoke-free units. Granite countertops, hardwood floors, and stainless-steel appliances. Nest technology. Coffee bar, fire pit, and pool. Guest suites and garages available. Lots of storage.