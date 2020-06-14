Apartment List
46 Apartments for rent in Gallatin, TN with garage

Gallatin apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >
8 Units Available
Stoneridge Farms at the Hunt Club
2325 Nashville Pike, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,029
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,114
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An upscale community with stainless steel appliances, brushed nickel accents and gourmet kitchens. On-site fitness center, outdoor kitchen, recycling programs and a car care station. A resort-like pool and cyber cafe provided.
28 Units Available
Foxland Crossing
1391 Foxland Blvd, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,054
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1349 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Near Station Camp Creek and steps from Foxland Harbor Golf Club. Amenities include a game room, a pool and internet cafe.
26 Units Available
Revere at Hidden Creek
2067 Springdale Lane, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1477 sqft
Conveniently located just off I-386 with easy access to all of greater Nashville. Pet-friendly community with resident clubhouse, fitness center and playground. Electronic rent payment available.
25 Units Available
Avondale at Kennesaw Farms
1060 Kennesaw Blvd, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,002
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,177
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A mile from Volunteer State Community College, this community contains a fitness center, pool, playground and internet cafe. Spacious laundry rooms and washers and dryers in every unit. Minutes from Hendersonville.
20 Units Available
Vintage Foxland
120 Vintage Foxland Harbor Drive, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,105
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1428 sqft
We all have one, that perfect spot, the place we go to melt away the worries of the day. It might be the shores of Old Hickory, a walk on the greenway, or going home to your relax in your favorite chair with your favorite vintage.
27 Units Available
Wellington Farms Apartments
273 Big Station Camp Blvd, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$949
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1366 sqft
Wellington Farms luxury apartments provide a level of comfort and convenience that can't be beat.
2 Units Available
The Villages of Gallatin
614 North Water Avenue, Gallatin, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,032
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
The Villages of Gallatin offers apartments and townhomes at a reasonable price. Apartment amenities include washers and dryers in every home, spacious interiors, private entrances and patios.

1 Unit Available
538 Rose Cottage Cir
538 Rose Cottage Circle, Gallatin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1202 sqft
Updated 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage, spacious living room with new carpet, dining area, kitchen with appliances, washer & dryer connections, master suite with walk-in closet, yard maintenance included.

1 Unit Available
336 Black Thorn Lane
336 Blackthorn Ln, Gallatin, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2186 sqft
336 Black Thorn Lane Available 07/01/20 Coming Soon -Gallatin- 4 Bedroom - Clubhouse/Pool - 4 bedroom, 2.

1 Unit Available
487 Albion Circle
487 Albion Circle, Gallatin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1625 sqft
487 Albion Circle - Gallatin - 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath - 3 Bedroom and 2.
Results within 1 mile of Gallatin

1 Unit Available
128 Devonshire Trl
128 Devonshire Trail, Hendersonville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2250 sqft
Nice 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home with hardwood floors on the main level, vaulted ceilings, eat-in kitchen, master suite on the main level, bonus room, fenced in back yard, covered back porch & gazebo, 2 car garage.

1 Unit Available
1031 Fulman Road
1031 Fulman Road, Sumner County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,399
3124 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 3,124 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Results within 5 miles of Gallatin
18 Units Available
Cantare at Indian Lake Village
120 Cinema Dr, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,054
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,336
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,819
1433 sqft
Luxurious living in Hendersonville, near Tennessee State Route 386. Charming units boast 9-foot ceilings, washers and dryers, and private balconies or patio. Clubhouse, coffee bar and courtyard all located on site.
22 Units Available
Aventura at Indian Lake
245 Indian Lake Blvd, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,038
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,298
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,603
1196 sqft
All sorts of amenities in this modern, pet-friendly complex. Common areas include pool, playground, courtyard and coffee bar. Air-conditioned apartments contain in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Shopping, dining, gym and movie theater minutes away.
4 Units Available
Waterview Apartments
1300 Waterview Circle, Hendersonville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,036
932 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,194
1130 sqft
Waterview offers 2 and 3 bedroom apartments at a reasonable price! In-home amenities include stunning views of Old Hickory Lake, patios or balconies and a WASHER & DRYER IN EVERY HOME! Just outside of Nashville, Hendersonville offers a serene and

1 Unit Available
512 Boxwood Court
512 Boxwood Ct, Sumner County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1509 sqft
3BR/2Bath/2 Car Garage/All Brick/All Hardwood/Granite/Range-DW-Micro-Refrigerator/Blinds

1 Unit Available
956 Innsbrooke Ave
956 Innsbrooke Ave, Hendersonville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1715 sqft
Town home located in Millstone! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, loft at top of stairs. Hardwoods, granite, tile backsplash, blinds and fridge await. One car garage! Membership to onsite clubhouse includes pool, splashground and fitness room.

1 Unit Available
140 Northlake Dr
140 Northlake Drive, Hendersonville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1438 sqft
Great location in Hendersonville. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths with 2 car garage. Close to schools, restaurants and bypass. One (1) pet permitted up to 20 lbs. Available July 6, 2020

1 Unit Available
430 Bryce Canyon Way
430 Bryce Canyon Way, Sumner County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
** PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS ** With the Dream America program, you can lease to own this homes like this in Nashville and Memphis metro.

1 Unit Available
131 sumner meadows lane
131 Sumner Meadows Lane, Hendersonville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1400 sqft
Lovely, Clean, Open Floor plan - Property Id: 283276 Fantastic Location! Impeccably clean! Friendly quiet neighborhood.

1 Unit Available
2048 Westburn Lane
2048 Westburn Pvt Ln, Sumner County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1500 sqft
Beautiful 3/2 or 2/2 with office in sought after Foxland Crossing cottages! One level! - Fantastic opportunity to live in this small community of beautiful (and practically new) cottages.

1 Unit Available
108 Chiroc Road B
108 Chiroc Road, Hendersonville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
2718 sqft
For more information, contact Kellie Slaughter at (901) 550-2558. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/nashville/2077929 to view more pictures of this property.

1 Unit Available
1203 Lake Rise Overlook
1203 Lake Rise Overlook, Sumner County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2463 sqft
For more information, contact Tammy Vaughn at (615) 589-3440. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/nashville/2123592 to view more pictures of this property. Beautiful 1 Story home featuring 3 bedrms 2 baths .Huge Living Rm. w/fireplace.
Results within 10 miles of Gallatin
9 Units Available
Standard at White House
126 Madeline Way, White House, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1325 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via schedule appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
City Guide for Gallatin, TN

Welcome to Gallatin! This Sumner County, Tennessee city has a rich history and a suburban vibe. Let’s take a look at some apartments for rent and find you the home of your dreams.

Gallatin is located about 30-miles northeast of Nashville and is generally considered one of the farthest-flung suburbs of the city. Despite this, Gallatin has a strong economy in its own right as the headquarters for many large corporations, including the Gap and RR Donnelly.

What will you do with all your time in Gallatin? Well, the city itself has a number of amenities, mostly located in the suburban south and north in the numerous malls and box stores. However, the downtown area has a few shops and bars in quaint, historic buildings. Better yet, you’re only a short drive from Nashville so you can take advantage of all that the larger city has to offer. Odds are, there will be a ton of Rock and Roll while you’re there. Just a hunch.

Outdoor recreation is big in Gallatin, so you might consider taking up hunting or fishing if you haven’t already. The city also has six parks that offer walking and biking trails, as well as organized outdoor sports for children and adults during the summer months.

The south side of Gallatin has been rapidly developing in recent years, so many of your rental options will be located in this area. Not bad! South Gallatin is in close proximity to shopping and dining, and is also a shorter commute to Nashville. The area around the Cumberland River is particularly desirable, with a number of apartment rentals and condominiums in complexes with great amenities including gyms, clubhouses and pools. You’ll even find studio apartments and furnished apartments for rent in this area. Two bedrooms here vary from $600 to $800.

The northeast portion of town is also highly desirable, though older construction and homeowners frequently dominate the area. Older apartment buildings and complexes, as well as great rental homes in suburban-feeling communities are the order of the day around here, so plan accordingly. The farther north you go, the more rural Gallatin feels. If you want proximity to city amenities, stay closer to the city center. Two bedrooms here range from $550 to $750.

The urban areas around the city center vary considerably. Downtown Gallatin has a cute, historical downtown. As a bedroom community, the majority of residents prefer the more the suburban feel of farther flung locales. However, there are pockets of desirable urban homes and apartment rentals to the west of the city center. Two bedrooms here also range from $550 to $750.

Finding a pet-friendly rental in Gallatin shouldn’t be too much of a hassle. Many communities welcome four-legged friends with open arms. However, some landlords may have weight restrictions or require an additional deposit, so make sure you call ahead before showing up with Fido riding shotgun.

So welcome to Gallatin! Enjoy all that this Nashville suburb has to offer! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Gallatin, TN

Gallatin apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

