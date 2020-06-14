Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:31 AM

47 Apartments for rent in Spring Hill, TN with garage

Spring Hill apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
60 Units Available
The Columns on Main
215 Columns Way, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,020
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1304 sqft
Welcome to Columns on Main Apartments, your new home sweet home.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
31 Units Available
Commonwealth at 31
2880 Commonwealth Dr, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,070
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,589
1320 sqft
Apartments have hardwood floors, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Located within steps of the Longview Recreation Center and a short drive from several shopping locations.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
12 Units Available
Walden Creek Apartments
1000 Walden Creek Trce, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$930
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1366 sqft
Welcome home to luxury living at Walden Creek Apartments in Spring Hill. Each 1, 2, and 3 bedroom suite features well-proportioned rooms perfect for entertaining guests, large walk-in closets and an in-suite washer and dryer for your convenience.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
7 Units Available
Worthington Glen
1000 Worthington Lane, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$960
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located just off I-65 near Spring Hill Academy. Residents enjoy a resort-style pool, well-equipped game room and BBQ/grilling facilities. Package service and car wash area.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
30 Units Available
Revere at Spring Hill
1000 Revere Place, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,010
983 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1291 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1560 sqft
Discover a whole new level of luxury living at Revere at Spring Hill Apartments. We are excited to offer the best in upscale resort style amenities and current, must have apartment features.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2209 Dewey Dr
2209 Dewey Drive, Spring Hill, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1708 sqft
Like all our homes, this one features: a comfortable layout with good-sized bedrooms and bathrooms, a great kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, garage and a spacious yard.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2264 Hayward Ln
2264 Hayward Lane, Spring Hill, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,070
2130 sqft
Like all our homes, this one features: a comfortable layout with good-sized bedrooms and bathrooms, a great kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, garage and a spacious yard.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1525 Danville Cir
1525 Danville Circle, Spring Hill, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1212 sqft
Like all our homes, this one features: a comfortable layout with good-sized bedrooms and bathrooms, a great kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, garage and a spacious yard.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
4139 Miles Johnson Pkwy
4139 Miles Johnson Parkway, Spring Hill, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
3310 sqft
This amazing home has the master bedroom and second bedroom down! Corner lot! Extensive crown molding. hardwood and tile floors. Kitchen has an island, granite and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2636 Danbury Circle
2636 Danbury Circle, Spring Hill, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,949
2000 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 2,000 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2001 Via Francesco Court
2001 Via Francesco Court, Spring Hill, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2920 sqft
2001 Via Francesco Court Available 07/01/20 4 Bed, 3 Bath, w/ 2 Car Garage and Fenced Yard - 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 2 Car Garage.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2951 Stewart Campbell Point
2951 Stewart Campbell Point, Spring Hill, TN
5 Bedrooms
$2,795
2997 sqft
5 bed / 4 bath home - This is a beautiful 5 bedroom and 4 bath home located in Cherry Grove neighborhood! The main living area has hardwood flooring and bedrooms all have carpet flooring.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3303 Monoco Drive
3303 Monoco Drive, Spring Hill, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,999
2332 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,332 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 16

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
926 Beverly Court
926 Beverly Road, Spring Hill, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
2195 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,195 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 4

Last updated April 16 at 10:48am
1 Unit Available
3319 Haynes Dr
3319 Haynes Drive, Spring Hill, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1408 sqft
For more information, contact Kellie Slaughter at (901) 550-2558. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/nashville/2136446 to view more pictures of this property. Great one level home , 3br/2ba open flloorplan, vaulted ceilings and fireplace in living room.
Results within 5 miles of Spring Hill
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated May 6 at 04:26pm
$
1 Unit Available
Vintage Tollgate
2112 Vintage Tollgate Dr, Thompson's Station, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,258
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring. Enjoy an on-site game room, coffee bar and cyber cafe. E-payments for your convenience. Easy access to the I-840 loop. Close to Forrest Crossing Golf Course.

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1503 Channing Dr
1503 Channing Drive, Thompson's Station, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1903 sqft
Fabulous townhome with all the upgrades AND a private fenced-in backyard and a garage! 3 bedrooms and 2.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
3825 Somers Lane
3825 Somers Lane, Thompson's Station, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1600 sqft
Located in Tollgate Village this beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath home has lots of features and benefits. There is an attached 2 car garage, stainless steel appliances and granite in the kitchen.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2580 Westerham Way
2580 Westerham Way, Thompson's Station, TN
5 Bedrooms
$2,425
2678 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,678 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
620 Cobert Lane - 1
620 Cobert Ln, Williamson County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1674 sqft
Beautiful townhome in a convenient communities with tons of amenities. Open layout and wonderful upgrades in this home. 1 car garage, front porch and sidewalks.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
773 Beamon Drive
773 Beamon Dr, Williamson County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,690
3086 sqft
Great opportunity to live in LADD PARK - ENDERLY POINTE, one of Franklin's hottest new subdivisions, Imagine living in a luxurious home that's 2min from I-65, 3-miles from Cool Springs (Restaurants / Shopping / Etc), and only 5-miles from the Award
Results within 10 miles of Spring Hill
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
89 Units Available
Harpeth Square Apartments
159 1st Avenue North, Franklin, TN
Studio
$1,515
713 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,749
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,438
1249 sqft
Our leasing office is now open and we have homes ready for immediate move in! We are operating as normal and would love to have you call or stop by today for a tour! Nestled inside Historic Downtown Franklin along the Harpeth River, Harpeth Square
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
32 Units Available
Novel Lockwood Glen
1001 Archdale Dr, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,347
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,508
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,086
1355 sqft
Spacious homes with hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and plush carpets. This pet-friendly community has a saltwater pool, a clubhouse, and a fitness studio, among other amenities. Minutes away from downtown Franklin.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
18 Units Available
Harpeth River Oaks
1000 Champions Cir, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,122
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,768
1341 sqft
Charming community minutes from historic downtown Franklin. Updates in the units include modern appliances, a patio or balcony and walk-in closets. On-site pool, playground, clubhouse and coffee bar. Pet-friendly.
City Guide for Spring Hill, TN

"I came to you with a half-open heart /Dreams upon my back /Illusions of the brand new start /Nashville." (-- Indigo Girls, "Nashville")

Many people have made that brand-new start, pursuing their dreams in Nashville, Tennessee. Those dreams can come true in the suburb of Spring Hill, just over 30 miles away. Calm and peace reigned here for over a century, while this little community held on to its roots as a sleepy little farm town. Then it was awakened! The Saturn car company built a plant there in the 1990s, and the city started to increase in size as Nashville attracted more visitors and employees. Today, Spring Hill is a slow-paced friendly town close enough to be near big-city Nashville for work and spotting country music stars, while remaining peaceful enough to feel like you're in the country. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Spring Hill, TN

Spring Hill apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

