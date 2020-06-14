Apartment List
/
TN
/
la vergne
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:27 AM

115 Apartments for rent in La Vergne, TN with garage

La Vergne apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
229 Bill Stewart Blvd
229 Bill Stewart Boulevard, La Vergne, TN
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,820
1776 sqft
Like all our homes, this one features: a comfortable layout with good-sized bedrooms and bathrooms, a great kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, garage and a spacious yard.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1125 Geneil Ln
1125 Geneil Lane, La Vergne, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1630 sqft
Like all our homes, this one features: a comfortable layout with good-sized bedrooms and bathrooms, a great kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, garage and a spacious yard.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
3035 Ace Wintermeyer Dr
3035 Ace Wintermeyer Drive, La Vergne, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1396 sqft
Like all our homes, this one features: a comfortable layout with good-sized bedrooms and bathrooms, a great kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, garage and a spacious yard.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
3054 Ace Wintermeyer Dr
3054 Ace Wintermeyer Drive, La Vergne, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1254 sqft
Like all our homes, this one features: a comfortable layout with good-sized bedrooms and bathrooms, a great kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, garage and a spacious yard.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1618 Jo Ann Dr
1618 Joann Drive, La Vergne, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1264 sqft
Like all our homes, this one features: a great location in a desirable neighborhood, a comfortable layout with good-sized bedrooms and bathrooms, a great kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, many updated and upgraded features, central

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
404 Bronson Drive
404 Branson Dr, La Vergne, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
2402 sqft
New Build, Two car garage, Granite counter tops, Stainless steel appliances, Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Tile flooring throughout down stairs, Master has separate shower, Garden tub,

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
210 Lake Forest Dr
210 Lake Forest Drive, La Vergne, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1173 sqft
This 3 bedroom, with 2 car garage has an open floor plan, with a large deck, concrete drive,appliances included.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
434 Cedar Park Circle
434 Cedar Park Circle, La Vergne, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1247 sqft
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 1-car garage home is now available for move-in! This property features beautiful vinyl wood flooring, fireplace and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with black appliances, glass top stove and lots of cabinet

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
502 Nixon Way
502 Nixon Way, La Vergne, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1403 sqft
3 bed/2.5 bath townhome located in LaVergne, and now available for lease! This stunning unit has an attached 1 car garage plus fenced in backyard with patio. Beautiful ceramic flooring throughout the entire downstairs, plus bathrooms.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1653 Allendale Drive
1653 Allendale Drive, La Vergne, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,399
3009 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 3,009 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
231 Heritage Circle East
231 Heritage Circle East, La Vergne, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1300 sqft
Available 06/15/20 This 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom, two story home is just minutes from restaurants, shopping, and the interstate. This home has beautiful vaulted ceilings in the living room and master bedroom.

1 of 17

Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
1 Unit Available
191 Lyndhurst Drive
191 Lyndhurst Drive, La Vergne, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
2105 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Results within 1 mile of La Vergne
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
Stoneridge Farms at Smyrna
400 Chaney Rd, Smyrna, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,073
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1386 sqft
Minutes from I-24 and just 25 minutes from downtown Nashville. Recently renovated to include a fireplace, stainless steel appliances and extra storage. On-site amenities include a tennis court, hot tub and media room.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
41 Units Available
Verandas at Sam Ridley
1000 Colonnade Dr, Smyrna, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,025
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,217
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,398
1386 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Life is little more effortless when you live it Verandas at Sam Ridley apartment homes located in Nashville, Tennessee.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:09am
27 Units Available
Vintage Burkitt Station
13153 Old Hickory Boulevard, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,259
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,729
1312 sqft
A beautiful community with ample interior updates, including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and tile bath floors. Near I-24 and the bike paths. On-site fitness center and pool.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Villages of Long Hunter
1 Unit Available
813 Winchester Close
813 Winchester Close, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,965
2036 sqft
Like all our homes, this one features: a comfortable layout with good-sized bedrooms and bathrooms, a great kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, garage and a spacious yard.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Peppertree Forest
1 Unit Available
1408 Chutney Ct
1408 Chutney Court, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1132 sqft
Like all our homes, this one features: a comfortable layout with good-sized bedrooms and bathrooms, a great kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, garage and a spacious yard.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
October Woods
1 Unit Available
5525 Craftwood Dr
5525 Craftwood Drive, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1655 sqft
Like all our homes, this one features: a comfortable layout with good-sized bedrooms and bathrooms, a great kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, garage and a spacious yard.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Maxwell Place
1 Unit Available
179 Sophie Dr
179 Sophie Drive, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1807 sqft
Like all our homes, this one features: a comfortable layout with good-sized bedrooms and bathrooms, a great kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, garage and a spacious yard.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Hickory Woods Estates
1 Unit Available
4701 Rockland Trail
4701 Rockland Trail, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
3025 sqft
Space Galore! Former Model home. Garage was converted to huge room, perfect for a home office or play room. Bedrooms are larger than usual.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Hickory Woods Estates
1 Unit Available
4952 Hickory Woods East, E
4952 Hickory Woods East, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1680 sqft
luxurious 1 level home with open floor plan and vaulted ceilings. Has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Large kitchen open to the living room with fireplace. Private fenced in back yard! All brick house in a great location. 2 Car Garage. Owner agent.
Results within 5 miles of La Vergne
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
34 Units Available
Waterford Crossings
5825 Crossings Blvd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$929
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,219
1392 sqft
In southeast Nashville with easy access to I-24. The community amenities include weekly aerobics classes, two pools, and a dog park. The one- to three-bedroom apartment homes feature nine-foot ceilings, laundry connections, and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 07:11am
37 Units Available
Chimney Top Apartments
100 Chimneytop Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$790
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
908 sqft
Situated in a scenic wooded location and close to Interstate 24, these apartments have been upgraded to include frieze carpets, private garages and hardwood floors. Complex is pet friendly and offers 24-hour emergency maintenance service.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
38 Units Available
The Overlook
727 Bell Rd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$901
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,281
1266 sqft
Boasting upscale amenities, premium finishes, and well appointed floor plans; you will love coming home to The Overlook. Our Antioch, TN apartments offer relaxation and serenity in a resort like atmosphere.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in La Vergne, TN

La Vergne apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

La Vergne 2 BedroomsLa Vergne 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLa Vergne 3 BedroomsLa Vergne Accessible ApartmentsLa Vergne Apartments with Balcony
La Vergne Apartments with GarageLa Vergne Apartments with GymLa Vergne Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLa Vergne Apartments with Parking
La Vergne Apartments with PoolLa Vergne Apartments with Washer-DryerLa Vergne Dog Friendly ApartmentsLa Vergne Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Nashville, TNMurfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TNGallatin, TNSpring Hill, TN
Columbia, TNBrentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TNGoodlettsville, TNTullahoma, TN
Dickson, TNWhite House, TNAshland City, TNThompson's Station, TNNolensville, TNManchester, TNFairview, TN

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeAustin Peay State University
Belmont UniversityCumberland University
Lipscomb University