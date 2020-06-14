Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:30 AM

83 Apartments for rent in Murfreesboro, TN with garage

Murfreesboro apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ...
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:27am
$
14 Units Available
Cason Estates
1650 Cason Ln, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$945
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,383
1550 sqft
Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour. Our Community features unique one, two and three bedroom layouts. Some of our homes have eat-in kitchens, fireplaces and built in desks.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 06:16am
10 Units Available
Village at Elam Farms
2945 Elam Rd, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,384
1335 sqft
Brand new luxury one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes. Close to I-24, shopping and dining. Community has a fitness center, swimming pool and cabana. Units feature updated finishes and dark wood cabinets.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
100 Units Available
Vintage Gateway
2107 Lothric Way, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,100
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1302 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,935
1501 sqft
Vintage Gateway unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication, our apartment residences reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve. When you live at Vintage Gateway, your address says it all.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
Richland Falls
526 Dill Ln, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,071
911 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,263
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes to Middle Tennessee State University. Garden-style apartments featuring private entries, gourmet kitchens, separate dining rooms, and double French doors leading to private patios or balconies. Select apartments boast sunrooms and private garages.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
34 Units Available
The Banks at West Fork
1405 Riverwatch Court, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,125
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1412 sqft
Close to Stones River Mall, these homes feature designer lighting, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Residents can enjoy a resort-inspired pool and a well-equipped fitness center.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
7 Units Available
Arbor Brook
350 Covenant Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,009
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,142
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,504
1265 sqft
Apartments feature maple cabinetry, walk-in closets and full-size washer and dryers. Community amenities include pool, expansive deck, pergola and fitness center. Located close to I-24, Stones River National Battlefield and Old Fort Golf Course.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
40 Units Available
Springfield
3726 Manson Pike, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,100
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1311 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom units with plank flooring and designer lighting. Community features include a bark park, saltwater pool and outdoor fireplace. Close to Brown's Chapel Elementary School.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
20 Units Available
Vintage at the Avenue
1349 Greshampark Dr, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,108
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Homes with pendant lighting, stainless steel appliances, and quartz countertops in a pet-friendly community. A resort-inspired pool, a clubhouse, and a sprawling fitness center for residents. Seven minutes from Tennessee College of Applied Technology.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
19 Units Available
Vintage Blackman
533 Agripark Dr, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,100
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1410 sqft
Situated in charming Murfreesboro. Apartments feature entries with built-in mudrooms, island kitchens with stainless steel appliances, bedrooms with oversized closets and private sunrooms or balconies. Property offers leisure amenities for all ages.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
The Paddock Club Murfreesboro
150 W Thompson Ln, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$918
1039 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,178
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,303
1438 sqft
A tennis court, fitness center, pool, sundeck and spa offer luxury to this community's residents. Apartments have patios or balconies along with wood-burning fireplaces. Shopping and dining along Memorial Boulevard are just seconds away.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
15 Units Available
Century Autumn Wood
630 Saint Andrews Dr, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,030
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1265 sqft
A beautiful, resort-like community with a spacious layout located near area schools, parks, and entertainment. Each apartment features updated appliances and private patios. Residents enjoy large pool and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
39 Units Available
Olympus Hillwood
210 Hillwood Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$987
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,121
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,353
1393 sqft
Large apartments with ample natural light. Recently renovated with walk-in closets and fireplace. In-unit laundry. Community has volleyball court, pool, internet cafe and clubhouse. Complex is near Franklin Rd. with easy access to I-24.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 06:02am
$
42 Units Available
The Harrison
261 Veterans Pkwy, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$999
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1216 sqft
Situated off Veterans Parkway and within easy reach of I-24. Apartments feature amenities such as faux hardwood floors, wood-burning fireplaces and gourmet kitchens. On-site playground, swimming pool, dog park and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 91

Last updated June 14 at 06:01am
$
56 Units Available
Annandale Apartment Community
1307 Westlawn Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1297 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1413 sqft
Annandale Apartment Community sets the standard in luxury apartment living with massive open concept one, two and three bedrooms. Located in the coveted triple Blackman school district, we have year-round amenities for everyone
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated June 14 at 07:12am
21 Units Available
Carrington Park
2778 Rideout Ln, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,084
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1320 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1555 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom furnished luxury apartments offer carpet, hardwoods, gourmet kitchens, ceiling fans, fireplace, W/D hookups, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, gym, tennis court, volleyball, basketball, dog park and pet wash station. Near I-24.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
3 Units Available
Belden Reserve Apartments
475 Swanholme Dr, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,030
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Landscaped community in the award-winning Blackman School District. Units with walk-in closets, kitchens with islands and counter seating, 9-ceilings, pre-hung window coverings and separate dining rooms.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
12 Units Available
Woodgate Farms Apartments
755 Saint Andrews Dr, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$919
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,269
1366 sqft
At Woodgate Farms you'll find spacious apartments, modern conveniences, and amenities that will appeal to just about any lifestyle. Whether you like to work out, swim laps, play games or just surf the web, you can do it at our Community Clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:15am
14 Units Available
St. Andrews Apartments
910 Saint Andrews, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$969
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,329
1284 sqft
If you are looking for a quiet community surrounded by fun things to do, you’ve come to the right place. Our award winning community has everything you need, from the finest amenities, to exciting attractions nearby. You will be glad you made St.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
4 Units Available
Westbury Farms Apartments
2620 New Salem Hwy, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$940
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Westbury Farms Apartments where you'll enjoy an amenity rich community with plenty to do. Our spacious apartments featuring in-suite washer/dryer, ample closet space, and full kitchens are perfect for any lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 06:37am
$
22 Units Available
3343 Memorial
3343 Memorial Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,039
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,669
1425 sqft
Community features manicured grounds, elevators, attached and adjacent garages and fitness center. Units have fully equipped kitchens, granite counters, large walk-in closets and washer/dryer in all homes.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
507 Memorial Blvd
507 Memorial Boulevard, Murfreesboro, TN
Studio
$3,500
4800 sqft
$3500 for both floors; $3000 for upstairs only. GREAT LOCATION (across from the MAC) 2400 sq. ft. upstairs, 2400 sq. ft. downstairs 2 half baths. one upstairs and one downstairs. 1 year minimum lease. Front and back entrances.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
4144 Empire Maker Way
4144 Empire Maker Way, Murfreesboro, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1387 sqft
ZONED TRIPLE BLACKMAN-Lovely 2 BR 2 1/2 BTH townhome in Puckett Downs. Master BR downstairs. Bonus area & 2nd BR with bath upstairs. Bonus adjacent to the bedroom has a full size closet & is open to the stairway.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1438 Westview Dr
1438 Westview Drive, Murfreesboro, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
2050 sqft
Open concept 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in nice neighborhood. Brightly lit living room, kitchen, and dining room! Oversized bonus room and 2 car garage. Privacy fenced back yard with deck.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1210 Cason Trl
1210 Cason Trail, Murfreesboro, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1947 sqft
All bedroom down. Bonus room plus media room up. Spacious living room, gas fireplace. Large corner lot, side entry garage. Walk to Greenway Park.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Murfreesboro, TN

Murfreesboro apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

