91 Apartments for rent in Hendersonville, TN with garage

Hendersonville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, ...
1 of 17

1 of 17

18 Units Available
18 Units Available
Cantare at Indian Lake Village
120 Cinema Dr, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,054
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,336
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,819
1433 sqft
Luxurious living in Hendersonville, near Tennessee State Route 386. Charming units boast 9-foot ceilings, washers and dryers, and private balconies or patio. Clubhouse, coffee bar and courtyard all located on site.
1 of 10

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
22 Units Available
Aventura at Indian Lake
245 Indian Lake Blvd, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,038
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,298
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,603
1196 sqft
All sorts of amenities in this modern, pet-friendly complex. Common areas include pool, playground, courtyard and coffee bar. Air-conditioned apartments contain in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Shopping, dining, gym and movie theater minutes away.
1 of 22

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
35 Units Available
Monthaven Park
126 Monthaven Park PI, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,028
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,193
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,513
1226 sqft
Luxury apartment homes, a short drive from the downtown area with easy access to I-65. Units boast vaulted ceilings, tile baths and fully equipped kitchens with serving bars. Community also features summer sport facilities.
1 of 20

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
19 Units Available
The Grove at Waterford Crossing
101 Spade Leaf Blvd, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$983
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,167
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,419
1343 sqft
Close to Nashville, Gallatin and Goodlettsville. Luxurious units include washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony and garbage disposal. Community features 24-hour maintenance, parking, pool, BBQ grill area and playground.
1 of 59

1 of 59

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
34 Units Available
The Point at Waterford Crossing
100 Spade Leaf Blvd, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,065
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes have plank hardwood-style flooring, walk-in closets and full-size w/d. Swimming pools, fitness center and dog park in community. Close to the Grand Ole Opry, schools and shopping.
1 of 27

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
4 Units Available
Waterview Apartments
1300 Waterview Circle, Hendersonville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,036
932 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,194
1130 sqft
Waterview offers 2 and 3 bedroom apartments at a reasonable price! In-home amenities include stunning views of Old Hickory Lake, patios or balconies and a WASHER & DRYER IN EVERY HOME! Just outside of Nashville, Hendersonville offers a serene and

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
104 Twin Oaks Dr
104 Twin Oaks Drive, Hendersonville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
972 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom 1.5 bath Town Home located in a cul de sac. Attached rear garage. Qualifications are 3 x's Monthly income as rent rate. No felonies in past 7 year. No open bankruptcy. No evictions in past 7 years. No sex offender.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
151 E Braxton Ln
151 Braxton Lane East, Hendersonville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1962 sqft
Like all our homes, this one features: a comfortable layout with good-sized bedrooms and bathrooms, a great kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, garage and a spacious yard.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
128 Devonshire Trl
128 Devonshire Trail, Hendersonville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2250 sqft
Nice 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home with hardwood floors on the main level, vaulted ceilings, eat-in kitchen, master suite on the main level, bonus room, fenced in back yard, covered back porch & gazebo, 2 car garage.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
956 Innsbrooke Ave
956 Innsbrooke Ave, Hendersonville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1715 sqft
Town home located in Millstone! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, loft at top of stairs. Hardwoods, granite, tile backsplash, blinds and fridge await. One car garage! Membership to onsite clubhouse includes pool, splashground and fitness room.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
140 Northlake Dr
140 Northlake Drive, Hendersonville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1438 sqft
Great location in Hendersonville. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths with 2 car garage. Close to schools, restaurants and bypass. One (1) pet permitted up to 20 lbs. Available July 6, 2020

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
156 Walton Trace South
156 Walton Trace South, Hendersonville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
2108 sqft
156 Walton Trace South Available 07/16/20 Don't look past this 3BR in Hendersonville!! - Don't look past this 3b/2ba Hendersonville home in the Walton Trace Subdivision. Looking for a mid-July move-in.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
126 Harbortowne Dr
126 Harbortowne Drive, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$950
750 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Basements apartment, no kitchen - Property Id: 288533 10 minutes from downtown Nashville, easy access to interstate, private and quite atmosphere, beautiful gardens for relaxation, private entrance, fully furnish, garage

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
131 sumner meadows lane
131 Sumner Meadows Lane, Hendersonville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1400 sqft
Lovely, Clean, Open Floor plan - Property Id: 283276 Fantastic Location! Impeccably clean! Friendly quiet neighborhood.

1 of 4

Last updated April 15 at 09:24am
1 Unit Available
108 Chiroc Road B
108 Chiroc Road, Hendersonville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
2718 sqft
For more information, contact Kellie Slaughter at (901) 550-2558. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/nashville/2077929 to view more pictures of this property.
Results within 1 mile of Hendersonville
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:24am
8 Units Available
Stoneridge Farms at the Hunt Club
2325 Nashville Pike, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,029
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,114
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An upscale community with stainless steel appliances, brushed nickel accents and gourmet kitchens. On-site fitness center, outdoor kitchen, recycling programs and a car care station. A resort-like pool and cyber cafe provided.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
28 Units Available
Foxland Crossing
1391 Foxland Blvd, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,054
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1349 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Near Station Camp Creek and steps from Foxland Harbor Golf Club. Amenities include a game room, a pool and internet cafe.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
26 Units Available
Revere at Hidden Creek
2067 Springdale Lane, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1477 sqft
Conveniently located just off I-386 with easy access to all of greater Nashville. Pet-friendly community with resident clubhouse, fitness center and playground. Electronic rent payment available.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
20 Units Available
Vintage Foxland
120 Vintage Foxland Harbor Drive, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,105
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1428 sqft
We all have one, that perfect spot, the place we go to melt away the worries of the day. It might be the shores of Old Hickory, a walk on the greenway, or going home to your relax in your favorite chair with your favorite vintage.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
27 Units Available
Wellington Farms Apartments
273 Big Station Camp Blvd, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$949
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1366 sqft
Wellington Farms luxury apartments provide a level of comfort and convenience that can't be beat.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
3008 Lakeshore Dr
3008 Lakeshore Drive, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1422 sqft
Newly refreshed home in quiet area across from Old Hickory Lake. Open plan with huge rooms and 2 bedroom suites. 2 car basement garage, u[per and lower decks, Granite kitchen with appliances, utility mud with W & D.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1031 Fulman Road
1031 Fulman Road, Sumner County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,399
3124 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 3,124 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 4

Last updated April 16 at 10:48am
1 Unit Available
1203 Lake Rise Overlook
1203 Lake Rise Overlook, Sumner County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2463 sqft
For more information, contact Tammy Vaughn at (615) 589-3440. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/nashville/2123592 to view more pictures of this property. Beautiful 1 Story home featuring 3 bedrms 2 baths .Huge Living Rm. w/fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of Hendersonville
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
25 Units Available
Avondale at Kennesaw Farms
1060 Kennesaw Blvd, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,002
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,177
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A mile from Volunteer State Community College, this community contains a fitness center, pool, playground and internet cafe. Spacious laundry rooms and washers and dryers in every unit. Minutes from Hendersonville.
City Guide for Hendersonville, TN

If you are looking to rub elbows with the best in country music, Hendersonville is the place to do it. As a bedroom community of Nashville, Hendersonville has been home to such legends of country music as Johnny and June Carter Cash, Roy Orbison and Conway Twitty. In recent years it has played host to Taylor Swift and all of the members of the Oak Ridge Boys.

Hendersonville, Tennessee is a bedroom community of Nashville, but it's a city that has it all. With a local population of around 51,000, it's a popular place to live for many of the stars of country music. In fact, if you are reading a list of notable residents of the community, it reads like a guide to the country music industry itself. But wait! There's more to this community than country music. This is a city with a lot of history, and you can spend years learning all there is to know. Make time for a visit to Historic Rock Castle for the reenactments or to Spring Hill Mansion, which is a historic plantation of grand proportions. With places to visit and festivals taking place all year, there is a lot to love about this beautiful and historic city. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Hendersonville, TN

Hendersonville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

