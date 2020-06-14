Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:30 AM

131 Apartments for rent in Smyrna, TN with garage

Smyrna apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
Stoneridge Farms at Smyrna
400 Chaney Rd, Smyrna, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,073
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1386 sqft
Minutes from I-24 and just 25 minutes from downtown Nashville. Recently renovated to include a fireplace, stainless steel appliances and extra storage. On-site amenities include a tennis court, hot tub and media room.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
Ashton Creek Farms
14531 Old Nashville Hwy, Smyrna, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,135
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,188
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1330 sqft
Conveniently located between Hwy 41 and I-24, just minutes from shopping and dining this beautiful and spacious location allows for quick access around Southeastern Nashville.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
41 Units Available
Verandas at Sam Ridley
1000 Colonnade Dr, Smyrna, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,025
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,217
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,398
1386 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Life is little more effortless when you live it Verandas at Sam Ridley apartment homes located in Nashville, Tennessee.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
265 Neal Ave
265 Neal Avenue, Smyrna, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1544 sqft
Like all our homes, this one features: a comfortable layout with good-sized bedrooms and bathrooms, a great kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, garage and a spacious yard.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
114 Tedder Blvd
114 Tedder Boulevard, Smyrna, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2138 sqft
Like all our homes, this one features: a comfortable layout with good-sized bedrooms and bathrooms, a great kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, garage and a spacious yard.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
901 Stewart Valley Dr
901 Stewart Valley Drive, Smyrna, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2055 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bdrm / 2.5 Bth Smyrna Home Available Now! - Corner lot w/sidewalks in Smyrna's great Rosemont neighborhood.Spacious & comfortable living w/huge 2 car garage makes this the perfect choice.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
815 Chilhowee Court
815 Chilhowee Court, Smyrna, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1246 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.
Results within 1 mile of Smyrna

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
229 Bill Stewart Blvd
229 Bill Stewart Boulevard, La Vergne, TN
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,820
1776 sqft
Like all our homes, this one features: a comfortable layout with good-sized bedrooms and bathrooms, a great kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, garage and a spacious yard.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
404 Bronson Drive
404 Branson Dr, La Vergne, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
2402 sqft
New Build, Two car garage, Granite counter tops, Stainless steel appliances, Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Tile flooring throughout down stairs, Master has separate shower, Garden tub,

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1653 Allendale Drive
1653 Allendale Drive, La Vergne, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,399
3009 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 3,009 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
231 Heritage Circle East
231 Heritage Circle East, La Vergne, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1300 sqft
Available 06/15/20 This 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom, two story home is just minutes from restaurants, shopping, and the interstate. This home has beautiful vaulted ceilings in the living room and master bedroom.

1 of 13

Last updated April 5 at 03:32am
1 Unit Available
521 Sondra Drive
521 Sondra Drive, Rutherford County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1176 sqft
Available April 1st Great 1-story house / neighborhood on a Huge Corner Lot w/ rear deck, fenced yard, 1-car garage, and long driveway / ample parking - INSIDE: 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, split/open floor plan, new laminate hardwoods throughout (NO
Results within 5 miles of Smyrna
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
19 Units Available
Discovery at Mountain View
5000 Mountain Springs Dr, Nashville, TN
Studio
$847
680 sqft
1 Bedroom
$979
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1004 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-24 and Nashville International Airport. Unit amenities include washer/dryer hookup, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Community features parking, pool, coffee bar and dog park.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
40 Units Available
Springfield
3726 Manson Pike, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,100
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1311 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom units with plank flooring and designer lighting. Community features include a bark park, saltwater pool and outdoor fireplace. Close to Brown's Chapel Elementary School.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
20 Units Available
Vintage at the Avenue
1349 Greshampark Dr, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,108
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Homes with pendant lighting, stainless steel appliances, and quartz countertops in a pet-friendly community. A resort-inspired pool, a clubhouse, and a sprawling fitness center for residents. Seven minutes from Tennessee College of Applied Technology.
Verified

1 of 91

Last updated June 14 at 06:01am
$
56 Units Available
Annandale Apartment Community
1307 Westlawn Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1297 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1413 sqft
Annandale Apartment Community sets the standard in luxury apartment living with massive open concept one, two and three bedrooms. Located in the coveted triple Blackman school district, we have year-round amenities for everyone
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:09am
27 Units Available
Vintage Burkitt Station
13153 Old Hickory Boulevard, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,259
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,729
1312 sqft
A beautiful community with ample interior updates, including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and tile bath floors. Near I-24 and the bike paths. On-site fitness center and pool.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
9008 Yates Court
9008 Yates Ct, Nolensville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1986 sqft
GREAT SPACE!!! Hardwood, granite, tile backsplash, recessed lighting, walk-in closets, attached garage, balcony off master bedroom. Landscaping, lawn care, building exterior maintenance provided by HOA. Full access to community pool.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
4144 Empire Maker Way
4144 Empire Maker Way, Murfreesboro, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1387 sqft
ZONED TRIPLE BLACKMAN-Lovely 2 BR 2 1/2 BTH townhome in Puckett Downs. Master BR downstairs. Bonus area & 2nd BR with bath upstairs. Bonus adjacent to the bedroom has a full size closet & is open to the stairway.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
345 Kara Ln
345 Kara Ln, Nolensville, TN
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
1874 sqft
New construction town home located in Burkitt Commons, end unit, lots of light. Very walk-able neighborhood with restaurants & stores just steps away from your door; Titos, Hoss Burger, Barrels & Brews...& more. 2 car garage, 4 BR, 3.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Villages of Long Hunter
1 Unit Available
813 Winchester Close
813 Winchester Close, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,965
2036 sqft
Like all our homes, this one features: a comfortable layout with good-sized bedrooms and bathrooms, a great kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, garage and a spacious yard.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Cane Ridge Farms
1 Unit Available
2145 Camille Dr
2145 Camille Drive, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,840
1844 sqft
Like all our homes, this one features: a comfortable layout with good-sized bedrooms and bathrooms, a great kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, garage and a spacious yard.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Peppertree Forest
1 Unit Available
1408 Chutney Ct
1408 Chutney Court, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1132 sqft
Like all our homes, this one features: a comfortable layout with good-sized bedrooms and bathrooms, a great kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, garage and a spacious yard.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1125 Geneil Ln
1125 Geneil Lane, La Vergne, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1630 sqft
Like all our homes, this one features: a comfortable layout with good-sized bedrooms and bathrooms, a great kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, garage and a spacious yard.
City Guide for Smyrna, TN

"Never got too much done but livin' sure was fun in Tennessee. / A homesick feeling possesses me. I won't be the same till I'm back there again. / I won't ever be at ease till I feel that southern breeze in Tennessee." (-Waylon Jennings, "Tennessee")

If dreams of becoming a big country star draw you to this small 'burb southeast of Nashville, you won't be disappointed by the country vibe here -- but your chances of running into Keith Urban at Kroger or Brad Paisley at The Coffee Beanery are slim to none. This is the place you move before you make it big. Later, you can chat with Keith about your humble beginnings, and how living in a simple family town kept you from becoming a diva. Most residents here don't make their money on Music Row, however, even though it's very much considered part of Metro Nashville -- you can get to a trendy Gulch eatery or Demonbreun Street bar in about 20 minutes. Equally popular with retirees and families, Smyrna began as a farming community. Sewart Air Force Base turned it into a military town in the 1940s-1960s, and when the base closed, the town began its several-decades transformation into a plant town with Square D and Nissan remaining major employers. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Smyrna, TN

Smyrna apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

