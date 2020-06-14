131 Apartments for rent in Smyrna, TN with garage
"Never got too much done but livin' sure was fun in Tennessee. / A homesick feeling possesses me. I won't be the same till I'm back there again. / I won't ever be at ease till I feel that southern breeze in Tennessee." (-Waylon Jennings, "Tennessee")
If dreams of becoming a big country star draw you to this small 'burb southeast of Nashville, you won't be disappointed by the country vibe here -- but your chances of running into Keith Urban at Kroger or Brad Paisley at The Coffee Beanery are slim to none. This is the place you move before you make it big. Later, you can chat with Keith about your humble beginnings, and how living in a simple family town kept you from becoming a diva. Most residents here don't make their money on Music Row, however, even though it's very much considered part of Metro Nashville -- you can get to a trendy Gulch eatery or Demonbreun Street bar in about 20 minutes. Equally popular with retirees and families, Smyrna began as a farming community. Sewart Air Force Base turned it into a military town in the 1940s-1960s, and when the base closed, the town began its several-decades transformation into a plant town with Square D and Nissan remaining major employers. See more
Smyrna apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.