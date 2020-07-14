All apartments in Nashville
Avery
Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:00 AM

Avery

914 Winthorne Dr · (615) 307-4230
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

914 Winthorne Dr, Nashville, TN 37217
Glengarry

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit C29 · Avail. Aug 30

$875

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit C03 · Avail. Jul 31

$895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Unit A12 · Avail. now

$895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Avery.

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
bathtub
carpet
oven
Property Amenities
business center
pool
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
Having a place to live that you really love is your first priority. But where your home is located is important, too. Avery Apartments is close to Briley Pkwy, I-24 & I-40. Shopping, entertainment, restaurants and International Airport just minutes away. Avery Apartments has 1 and 2 bedroom Apartments and Townhomes. Starting at 720 square feet all the way up to 1250 square feet, Central Air-conditioning, economical gas heat, cable ready, separate kitchen equipped with stove, frost free refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal, ceiling fan(s), walk-in closets, oversized bedrooms, pass through breakfast bar, full size washer/dryer connections.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $400
Move-in Fees: $175 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Surface lot. Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Avery have any available units?
Avery has 3 units available starting at $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does Avery have?
Some of Avery's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Avery currently offering any rent specials?
Avery is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Avery pet-friendly?
Yes, Avery is pet friendly.
Does Avery offer parking?
Yes, Avery offers parking.
Does Avery have units with washers and dryers?
No, Avery does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Avery have a pool?
Yes, Avery has a pool.
Does Avery have accessible units?
No, Avery does not have accessible units.
Does Avery have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Avery has units with dishwashers.
