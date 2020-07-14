Amenities
Having a place to live that you really love is your first priority. But where your home is located is important, too. Avery Apartments is close to Briley Pkwy, I-24 & I-40. Shopping, entertainment, restaurants and International Airport just minutes away. Avery Apartments has 1 and 2 bedroom Apartments and Townhomes. Starting at 720 square feet all the way up to 1250 square feet, Central Air-conditioning, economical gas heat, cable ready, separate kitchen equipped with stove, frost free refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal, ceiling fan(s), walk-in closets, oversized bedrooms, pass through breakfast bar, full size washer/dryer connections.