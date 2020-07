Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated w/d hookup microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool garage cats allowed on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill car wash area fire pit internet access internet cafe package receiving pool table tennis court yoga

Renovated Homes Available Now!



Carefree living begins at ARIUM South Oaks, a community of beautiful apartments in Nashville, TN.



Located just moments from downtown Nashville, our community offers spacious 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartment and townhome options with a variety of coveted features. From newly renovated interiors to modern kitchens with energy efficient appliances, there’s a lot to love about our charming homes. Complete with oak cabinetry, wood-style flooring, designer ceiling fans, oversized closets, and a private patio/balcony, carefree living in a stunning home is guaranteed. Schedule your personal tour to find your perfect home today!