Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautifully FURNISHED home in South Gulch Area, minutes from Downtown Nashville and The Gulch with so many restaurants, shopping, music venues Gourmet kitchen with gas stove, all linens provided, spacious bedrooms and closets, 2 car attached garage and rooftop deck with views of the city. Flexible lease terms, pets approved on case by case basis. Option to rent unfurnished if preferable.