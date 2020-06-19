All apartments in Nashville
Last updated June 15 2020 at 11:08 AM

934 McFerrin Ave

934 Mc Ferrin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

934 Mc Ferrin Avenue, Nashville, TN 37206
Greenwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
oven
Unit Amenities
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 934 McFerrin Ave have any available units?
934 McFerrin Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nashville, TN.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 934 McFerrin Ave have?
Some of 934 McFerrin Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 934 McFerrin Ave currently offering any rent specials?
934 McFerrin Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 934 McFerrin Ave pet-friendly?
No, 934 McFerrin Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nashville.
Does 934 McFerrin Ave offer parking?
No, 934 McFerrin Ave does not offer parking.
Does 934 McFerrin Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 934 McFerrin Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 934 McFerrin Ave have a pool?
No, 934 McFerrin Ave does not have a pool.
Does 934 McFerrin Ave have accessible units?
No, 934 McFerrin Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 934 McFerrin Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 934 McFerrin Ave has units with dishwashers.
