Nashville, TN
934 McFerrin Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 11:08 AM
934 McFerrin Ave
934 Mc Ferrin Avenue
·
No Longer Available
934 Mc Ferrin Avenue, Nashville, TN 37206
Greenwood
in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
oven
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
new construction
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Does 934 McFerrin Ave have any available units?
934 McFerrin Ave doesn't have any available units at this time.
Nashville, TN
.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
Nashville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 934 McFerrin Ave have?
Some of 934 McFerrin Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction.
Amenities section
.
Is 934 McFerrin Ave currently offering any rent specials?
934 McFerrin Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 934 McFerrin Ave pet-friendly?
No, 934 McFerrin Ave is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Nashville
.
Does 934 McFerrin Ave offer parking?
No, 934 McFerrin Ave does not offer parking.
Does 934 McFerrin Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 934 McFerrin Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 934 McFerrin Ave have a pool?
No, 934 McFerrin Ave does not have a pool.
Does 934 McFerrin Ave have accessible units?
No, 934 McFerrin Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 934 McFerrin Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 934 McFerrin Ave has units with dishwashers.
