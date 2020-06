Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Walking distance to Kroger/Publix/Starbucks/Walgreens. 10 miles to franklin, 16 miles to West End/Gulch area. 7.5 miles to Maryland farms area. Well maintained ready to move in. Coming soon with more info!



Contact Asmith@renumgt.com or wbrewer@renumgt.com with further questions!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.