802 13th Ave S
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:41 PM

802 13th Ave S

802 13th Avenue · (615) 600-4716
Location

802 13th Avenue, Nashville, TN 37203
Edgehill

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning 3 level contemporary condo in the Gulch! Close to so many shops,restaurants, & all Nashville has to offer. This home features a roof top terrace with built in kitchen & amazing views of downtown Nashville. The home has custom finishes throughout, hardwoods, recessed lighting, & has been wired for whole house audio. The kitchen has granite, stainless appliances, & a waterfall island. There is a large master suite on the third level. The home also has a two car garage. A must see! This home is being offered by Armstrong Real Estate with Keller Williams. For the most up to date information or to schedule a private showing please contact Allison Ellis at 330-317-0586.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 802 13th Ave S have any available units?
802 13th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nashville, TN.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 802 13th Ave S have?
Some of 802 13th Ave S's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 802 13th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
802 13th Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 802 13th Ave S pet-friendly?
No, 802 13th Ave S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nashville.
Does 802 13th Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 802 13th Ave S offers parking.
Does 802 13th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 802 13th Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 802 13th Ave S have a pool?
No, 802 13th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 802 13th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 802 13th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 802 13th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 802 13th Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
