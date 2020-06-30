802 13th Ave S

Amenities

Stunning 3 level contemporary condo in the Gulch! Close to so many shops,restaurants, & all Nashville has to offer. This home features a roof top terrace with built in kitchen & amazing views of downtown Nashville. The home has custom finishes throughout, hardwoods, recessed lighting, & has been wired for whole house audio. The kitchen has granite, stainless appliances, & a waterfall island. There is a large master suite on the third level. The home also has a two car garage. A must see! This home is being offered by Armstrong Real Estate with Keller Williams. For the most up to date information or to schedule a private showing please contact Allison Ellis at 330-317-0586.