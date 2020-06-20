Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Nashville
Find more places like 600 Delray Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Nashville, TN
/
600 Delray Drive
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
600 Delray Drive
600 Delray Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Nashville
See all
Urbandale Nations
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
600 Delray Drive, Nashville, TN 37209
Urbandale Nations
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Located in the very popular Nations neighborhood, hardwood floors, two-bedrooms, one bathroom, attached carport, rear deck, located just minutes from downtown
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 600 Delray Drive have any available units?
600 Delray Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Nashville, TN
.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Nashville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 600 Delray Drive have?
Some of 600 Delray Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 600 Delray Drive currently offering any rent specials?
600 Delray Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 Delray Drive pet-friendly?
No, 600 Delray Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Nashville
.
Does 600 Delray Drive offer parking?
Yes, 600 Delray Drive does offer parking.
Does 600 Delray Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 600 Delray Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 Delray Drive have a pool?
No, 600 Delray Drive does not have a pool.
Does 600 Delray Drive have accessible units?
No, 600 Delray Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 600 Delray Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 600 Delray Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Guthrie North Gulch
600 11th Ave N
Nashville, TN 37203
The Residences at Glenview Reserve
100 Arbor Creek Blvd
Nashville, TN 37217
Villa Adrian
2964 Franklin Pike
Nashville, TN 37204
Carillion
1001 4th Ave N
Nashville, TN 37219
Broadstone Stockyards
222 Stockyard St.
Nashville, TN 37201
Mayfair West End
3706 West End Avenue
Nashville, TN 37205
Music City Flats
1617 Lebanon Pike
Nashville, TN 37210
The Sawyer at One Bellevue Place
8075 Sawyer Brown Rd
Nashville, TN 37221
Similar Pages
Nashville 1 Bedrooms
Nashville 2 Bedrooms
Nashville Apartments with Parking
Nashville Dog Friendly Apartments
Nashville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Murfreesboro, TN
Clarksville, TN
Franklin, TN
Hendersonville, TN
Gallatin, TN
Spring Hill, TN
Bowling Green, KY
Columbia, TN
Brentwood, TN
Smyrna, TN
Lebanon, TN
Mount Juliet, TN
Nearby Neighborhoods
South Nashville
Downtown Nashville
Green Hills
Heron Walk
Hillsboro West End
So Bro
Mc Murray
Glencliff
Apartments Near Colleges
Nashville State Community College
Belmont University
Lipscomb University
Tennessee State University
Trevecca Nazarene University