Nashville, TN
598 Hill Creek Dr
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:34 AM

598 Hill Creek Dr

598 Hill Creek Drive · (615) 779-6227
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

598 Hill Creek Drive, Nashville, TN 37211
Whispering Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1200 · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
cable included
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
cable included
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Available 05/01/20 Studio basement apt in midtown with FENCED IN YARD - Property Id: 13012

Studio basement apt with private entrance, private patio with lights, fenced in yard for dogs, private room, private bathroom, furnished (if need be), includes shared w/d use, covered parking, internet and comcast basic cable INCLUDED. Private access. 3/6/12/24 month lease available. Furniture includes pull out sofa, full bed, wall mounted 37 in flatscreen, kitchen table, etc.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/13012
Property Id 13012

(RLNE5619880)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 598 Hill Creek Dr have any available units?
598 Hill Creek Dr has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 598 Hill Creek Dr have?
Some of 598 Hill Creek Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 598 Hill Creek Dr currently offering any rent specials?
598 Hill Creek Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 598 Hill Creek Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 598 Hill Creek Dr is pet friendly.
Does 598 Hill Creek Dr offer parking?
Yes, 598 Hill Creek Dr does offer parking.
Does 598 Hill Creek Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 598 Hill Creek Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 598 Hill Creek Dr have a pool?
No, 598 Hill Creek Dr does not have a pool.
Does 598 Hill Creek Dr have accessible units?
No, 598 Hill Creek Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 598 Hill Creek Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 598 Hill Creek Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
