Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage microwave furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished microwave Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This is a fully furnished townhome built in 2018. This stunning unit also includes a 1 car attached garage. Please reach out to schedule a showing! Lease term minimum of 6 months. This is also available unfurnished on request. Cats and small dogs are allowed.