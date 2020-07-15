515 Church St

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking clubhouse microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities clubhouse parking

" Live the Dream on the 34th Floor of Tennessee's tallest building! Look out your wall of glass at the Bat Building, the River, Ascend Amph, Schemerhorn, & more. The most amazing views in Nash. 45 floors of unparalleled, urban, high-rise living. 2 amenity floors worthy of Park Ave NYC. Our condo floors begin where all others stop. Private floor with 2 Chef's Kitchens, Glass Entertainment rooms & Wine cellar. Walk to work, sports venues, cultural attractions & restaurants. Gated parking included