515 Church St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:06 AM

515 Church St

515 Church Street · (615) 830-7327
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

515 Church Street, Nashville, TN 37219
Downtown Nashville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 583 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
clubhouse
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
" Live the Dream on the 34th Floor of Tennessee's tallest building! Look out your wall of glass at the Bat Building, the River, Ascend Amph, Schemerhorn, & more. The most amazing views in Nash. 45 floors of unparalleled, urban, high-rise living. 2 amenity floors worthy of Park Ave NYC. Our condo floors begin where all others stop. Private floor with 2 Chef's Kitchens, Glass Entertainment rooms & Wine cellar. Walk to work, sports venues, cultural attractions & restaurants. Gated parking included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 515 Church St have any available units?
515 Church St has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 515 Church St have?
Some of 515 Church St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 515 Church St currently offering any rent specials?
515 Church St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 515 Church St pet-friendly?
No, 515 Church St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nashville.
Does 515 Church St offer parking?
Yes, 515 Church St offers parking.
Does 515 Church St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 515 Church St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 515 Church St have a pool?
No, 515 Church St does not have a pool.
Does 515 Church St have accessible units?
No, 515 Church St does not have accessible units.
Does 515 Church St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 515 Church St has units with dishwashers.
