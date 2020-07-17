4803 Tennessee Avenue - A

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry parking internet access

Awesome duplex unit, washer & dryer included, central heat & air, lawn care included, separate concrete parking areas for each unit

Welcome Home to the popular West Nashville area. This is one of the oldest and most historical communities in Nashville & is in the midst of an urban renaissance. Briley Parkway & Interstate 40 are located within seconds. The close proximity to downtown Nashville allows an easy morning commute. The new Nashville West Shopping Center is minutes away with awesome shopping spots including anchor stores Target, Dicks, Best Buy, Ross, Marshalls, World Market, Books a Million and a Costco on the other side. Enjoy a round of golf at nearby McCabe Golf Course or lunch at the famous Sylvan Park restaurant. Within walking distance of the very popular West Nashville Farmer's Market where area vendors offer their best fresh squash and root vegetables. The historic Charlotte Pike shopping district is within walking distance with a variety of retail stores including antiques, bookstores, coffee shops, art museums, gift shops and boutiques. Both England Park and West Park are located right around the corner.