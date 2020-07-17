All apartments in Nashville
Find more places like 4803 Tennessee Avenue - A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Nashville, TN
/
4803 Tennessee Avenue - A
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:55 PM

4803 Tennessee Avenue - A

4803 Tennessee Avenue · (615) 889-1831
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Nashville
See all
Urbandale Nations
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4803 Tennessee Avenue, Nashville, TN 37209
Urbandale Nations

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 832 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
coffee bar
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Awesome duplex unit, washer & dryer included, central heat & air, lawn care included, separate concrete parking areas for each unit
Welcome Home to the popular West Nashville area. This is one of the oldest and most historical communities in Nashville & is in the midst of an urban renaissance. Briley Parkway & Interstate 40 are located within seconds. The close proximity to downtown Nashville allows an easy morning commute. The new Nashville West Shopping Center is minutes away with awesome shopping spots including anchor stores Target, Dicks, Best Buy, Ross, Marshalls, World Market, Books a Million and a Costco on the other side. Enjoy a round of golf at nearby McCabe Golf Course or lunch at the famous Sylvan Park restaurant. Within walking distance of the very popular West Nashville Farmer's Market where area vendors offer their best fresh squash and root vegetables. The historic Charlotte Pike shopping district is within walking distance with a variety of retail stores including antiques, bookstores, coffee shops, art museums, gift shops and boutiques. Both England Park and West Park are located right around the corner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4803 Tennessee Avenue - A have any available units?
4803 Tennessee Avenue - A has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4803 Tennessee Avenue - A have?
Some of 4803 Tennessee Avenue - A's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4803 Tennessee Avenue - A currently offering any rent specials?
4803 Tennessee Avenue - A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4803 Tennessee Avenue - A pet-friendly?
No, 4803 Tennessee Avenue - A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nashville.
Does 4803 Tennessee Avenue - A offer parking?
Yes, 4803 Tennessee Avenue - A offers parking.
Does 4803 Tennessee Avenue - A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4803 Tennessee Avenue - A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4803 Tennessee Avenue - A have a pool?
No, 4803 Tennessee Avenue - A does not have a pool.
Does 4803 Tennessee Avenue - A have accessible units?
No, 4803 Tennessee Avenue - A does not have accessible units.
Does 4803 Tennessee Avenue - A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4803 Tennessee Avenue - A has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 4803 Tennessee Avenue - A?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Knolls
220 Knolls Pl
Nashville, TN 37211
Mercury View Lofts
1209 Pine Street
Nashville, TN 37203
Starline Apartments
900 Glastonbury Rd
Nashville, TN 37217
Cedar Place
98 Randy Rd
Nashville, TN 37115
West End Living - Fairfax
2112 Fairfax Avenue
Nashville, TN 37212
505
505 Church St
Nashville, TN 37219
Mayfair West End
3706 West End Avenue
Nashville, TN 37205
1810 Belcourt
1810 Belcourt Ave
Nashville, TN 37212

Similar Pages

Nashville 1 BedroomsNashville 2 Bedrooms
Nashville Apartments with ParkingNashville Dog Friendly Apartments
Nashville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Murfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TN
Gallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNBowling Green, KYColumbia, TN
Brentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

South NashvilleGreen HillsDowntown Nashville
Heron WalkHillsboro West EndSo Bro
GlencliffInglewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeBelmont University
Lipscomb UniversityTennessee State University
Trevecca Nazarene University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity