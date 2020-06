Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Spacious three bedroom townhouse with two car garage located in the Nipper's Corner/McMurray area of South Nashville. Hardwoods THROUGHOUT! Open floor plan with fire place. Updated kitchen, light fixtures, and master bathroom. Private deck with wooded view great for entertaining. Access to two community pools included in rent. Home has washer/dryer hookups. Schedule a showing today!