Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets fireplace oven

Beautiful 3bed 3.5bath home nestled in a quiet neighborhood. The 2675 sq ft home has been thoughtfully remodeled giving tenants open space and plenty of room for entertaining. This fantastic home features 2 fire places as well as central heating and air. Each bed has a private bath. Master bath and walk in closet gives a touch of luxury with the heated flooring.