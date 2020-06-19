3535 Bell Road - 806, #806

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets ceiling fan extra storage bathtub

Fantastic 2 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath Townhouse @ Williams Bend!

You will love calling this 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse home! Large open living room with elegant crown molding, ceiling fan and laminate flooring. Large eat-in kitchen with pantry. Master bedroom has vaulted ceiling, 2 walk-in closets and large bathroom with garden tub. Other bedroom has its own bathroom as well, perfect for roommates. Both bathrooms have tiled showers. Private deck off kitchen. Washer/ Dryer included. Drop down attic for additional storage. Minutes to the lake, parks, and downtown Nashville. Convenient to I-40; just minutes to airport!