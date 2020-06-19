All apartments in Nashville
3535 Bell Road - 806, #806

3535 Bell Road · (615) 371-6411
Location

3535 Bell Road, Nashville, TN 37214
Williams Bend Townhomes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1130 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
ceiling fan
extra storage
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Fantastic 2 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath Townhouse @ Williams Bend!
You will love calling this 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse home! Large open living room with elegant crown molding, ceiling fan and laminate flooring. Large eat-in kitchen with pantry. Master bedroom has vaulted ceiling, 2 walk-in closets and large bathroom with garden tub. Other bedroom has its own bathroom as well, perfect for roommates. Both bathrooms have tiled showers. Private deck off kitchen. Washer/ Dryer included. Drop down attic for additional storage. Minutes to the lake, parks, and downtown Nashville. Convenient to I-40; just minutes to airport!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3535 Bell Road - 806, #806 have any available units?
3535 Bell Road - 806, #806 has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3535 Bell Road - 806, #806 have?
Some of 3535 Bell Road - 806, #806's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3535 Bell Road - 806, #806 currently offering any rent specials?
3535 Bell Road - 806, #806 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3535 Bell Road - 806, #806 pet-friendly?
No, 3535 Bell Road - 806, #806 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nashville.
Does 3535 Bell Road - 806, #806 offer parking?
No, 3535 Bell Road - 806, #806 does not offer parking.
Does 3535 Bell Road - 806, #806 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3535 Bell Road - 806, #806 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3535 Bell Road - 806, #806 have a pool?
No, 3535 Bell Road - 806, #806 does not have a pool.
Does 3535 Bell Road - 806, #806 have accessible units?
No, 3535 Bell Road - 806, #806 does not have accessible units.
Does 3535 Bell Road - 806, #806 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3535 Bell Road - 806, #806 does not have units with dishwashers.
